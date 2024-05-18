Who won yesterday's IPL match? Top highlights of last night's LSG vs MI match
Who won yesterday IPL match? Lucknow Super Giants, led by KL Rahul, defeated Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in their last league stage clash. Nicholas Pooran's explosive 75-run knock propelled LSG to 214. Despite a solid start by MI, they fell short in the chase.
KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants convincingly defeated Mumbai Indians by 18 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in their final league match of the season. Nicholas Pooran was the star for LSG as he played a 75-run knock to take them to 214 all out in 20 overs, which eventually proved too much to chase down for the Mumbai Indians.