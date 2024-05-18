Who won yesterday's IPL match? Top highlights of last night's LSG vs MI match

Who won yesterday IPL match? Lucknow Super Giants, led by KL Rahul, defeated Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in their last league stage clash. Nicholas Pooran's explosive 75-run knock propelled LSG to 214. Despite a solid start by MI, they fell short in the chase.

Top highlights of LSG vs MI match: KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal opened the innings for LSG at the Wankhede on Friday. However, the left-hander continued his disappointing run in the tournament as he was dismissed for a 3-ball duck by Nuwan Thusara in the first over of the match. From there, KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis put on a 48-run partnership to take their side close to the 50-run mark at the end of the powerplay, but the wicket of Marcus Stoinis off the last ball of the sixth over dealt a heavy blow to LSG.

Later, LSG found themselves in even deeper trouble when Deepak Hooda (11 off 9 balls) was dismissed in the 10th over of the match while trying to take on the experienced Piyush Chawla. LSG were struggling at 69/3 in 9.3 overs when a sensational knock from Nicolas Pooran helped them not only get back into the game but also consolidate a sizeable lead. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The West Indies opener took the MI bowlers to task as he scored freely from all parts of the ground during his 75-run 29-ball innings, hitting 8 sixes and 5 boundaries. Pooran found a worthy partner in skipper KL Rahul (55 off 41 balls), who held up the other end and ensured LSG didn't lose any more wickets.

The West Indian was finally dismissed by Nuwan Thushara in the 17th over of the match, followed by the wickets of last match's hero Arshad Khan (golden duck) and skipper KL Rahul. However, a late flourish from Krunal Pandya and Ayush Badoni saw LSG comfortably reach their target of 214/6 from their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, the hosts opened the innings with Rohit Sharma and Dewald Brewis. The duo put on an 88-run opening stand to provide a solid start to the Mumbai Indians innings until Brewis was dismissed in the 9th over by pacer Naveen ul Haq. In the very next over, MI lost the wicket of the in-form Suryakumar Yadav ( three ball duck), followed by the wicket of a well-settled Rohit Sharma ( 68 off 38 balls) in the 11th over of the innings. MI suffered another setback around the 14th over mark when they lost skipper Hardik Pandya (16 off 13 balls) and Nehal Wadhera (1 off 3 balls) in quick succession, taking the total to 120/5 in 14.2 overs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A counter-attacking innings from Naman Dhir then gave Mumbai Indians some hope, but a lack of support at the other end meant they were eventually beaten by 18 runs in the final league match of the 2024 IPL season.

