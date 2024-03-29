Who won yesterday IPL Match? Best moments from Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match
Who won yesterday IPL Match? Rajasthan Royals emerged victorious against Delhi Capitals in the IPL match, with Riyan Parag's impressive 84 not out setting up the win
Who won yesterday IPL Match? Rajasthan Royals continued the trend of the home team emerging victorious in IPL 2024, clinching a 12-run win against Delhi Capital at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on March 27. Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant, who returned after his long absence, said that he felt 'disappointed' after yesterday's defeat. Let’s take a look at what happened and who scored how much in the RR vs DC IPL match.