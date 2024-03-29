Who won yesterday IPL Match? Rajasthan Royals continued the trend of the home team emerging victorious in IPL 2024, clinching a 12-run win against Delhi Capital at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on March 27. Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant, who returned after his long absence, said that he felt 'disappointed' after yesterday's defeat. Let’s take a look at what happened and who scored how much in the RR vs DC IPL match .

DC skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss in his 100th IPL game and elected to field. Riyan Parag struck a stunning 84 not out off 45 balls, taking the home side to 185 for 5. In a magnificent unbeaten knock, he scored seven fours and six sixes in the match.

Given to chase 186, DC could only manage to make 173 for 5 in 20 overs, though South African youngster Tristan Stubbs (44 not out off 23 balls) kept them in the hunt till the final over from which they needed 17 runs. South African pacer Nandre Burger dismissed opener Mitchell Marsh (23 off 12 balls) and Ricky Bhui (0) in the fourth over, while Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Rishabh Pant and Abishek Porel. These important wickets helped RR secure their second win.

Prior to the match, Rishabh Pant received a special jersey as he played his 100th game. IPL took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a video of the DC camp celebrating Pant's 100th IPL game, “A round of applause and a special jersey for Captain @RishabhPant17, who is all set to play his 100th IPL match."

Coming back to the RR vs Delhi match, The Delhi Capitals were reduced to 34 for 2 in the fourth over, with Nandre Burger taking two wickets in three balls in a fine display of fast bowling. DC captain Rishabh Pant came out to bat at the fall of Bhui's wicket and, along with senior batter David Warner, built the innings without taking too much risk. Delhi were 89 for 2 at the halfway stage.

Pant, playing 14 months after his horrific car accident, attempted to construct the innings with some boundaries. However, in the 14th over, Chahal produced a slight lower edge that allowed Sanju Samson to do the job behind the stumps and dismissed Pant at 28 from 26 balls.

Tristan Stubbs kept DC in the game with two consecutive sixes off R Ashwin in the 17th over. However, in the end, the Delhi side fell short by 12 runs. The team needed 34 runs from the final two overs. This was also DC's second consecutive loss.

Praise for Riyan Parag; Rishabh Pant disappointed

Sanju Samson praised Parag, the player of the match."Wherever I go, people ask me about him. There is something very special he can give to Indian cricket," he said.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Pant praised Mitchell Marsh and David Warner for their good start and said that the team would learn from the loss.

"Definitely disappointed. The best thing we can do from this is learn from it. The bowlers did really well till 15-16 overs, batters sometimes go on at the death and score quickly, that happened in this game. Marsh and Warner gave a good start, but we lost a few wickets in the middle overs, and in the end, we had too many runs to cover up. There are other options, we wanted Nortje to bowl at the death and sometimes you can go for runs, hopefully we can do better in the next match," Pant said.

(With inputs from AP, PTI)

