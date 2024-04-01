Who won yesterday IPL Match? Well, if you watch the highlights of the match (especially the last 4 overs), you may get confused to find out who actually won the match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 31 in Visakhapatnam. Let’s find out why. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Dhoni fans can't keep calm as DC vs CSK match brings back vintage Mahi DC won the toss and decided to bat first at their home ground, the Dr. Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium. They started with a blast. David Warner and Prithvi Shaw put together a partnership of 93 in 9.3 overs before Warner got out to a stunning flying catch by Matheesha Pathirana at Short Fine Leg. He scored 52 off 35 balls with five 4s and three 6s.

Shaw was out shortly after making 43 off 27 balls with four 4s and two 6s. With that wicket, MS Dhoni became the first wicket-keeper to claim 300 T20 wickets.

Also Read: ‘From TV screen to…’: Sameer Rizvi's heartfelt post for ‘GOAT’ MS Dhoni is breaking internet It was Rishabh Pant who took charge after that. DC managed to keep a run rate of 10 or above throughout the match, even though there were some quiet overs because Pant decided to return to form. He eventually scored 51 off 32 with four 4s and three 6s.

It was Pant’s first IPL 50 since 2021, not to forget the car crash that he was a part of in December 2022 that threw him out of professional cricket for 15 months. He got a standing ovation from the crowd as he walked off. DC set 192 for Chennai to chase.

Unlike DC, CSK had a shaky start. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra were out as soon as they came out to bat. CSK were 7/2 as Ajinkya Rahane and Daryl Mitchell steadied the ship. When Rahane got out for 45 off 30 balls (five 4s and two 6s), CSK were 102/4 in 13.3 overs.

Also Read: ‘No one better than MS Dhoni in India’, Steve Smith calls him ‘tremendous person’ Impact player Shivam Dube could only score 18 off 17 balls, and Sameer Rizvi was out on a Golden Duck. it was then up to CSK veterans Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni.

The maestro danced again It was Dhoni’s unbeaten 37 off 16 balls that set the stadium on fire. CSK needed 72 runs in 23 balls, and they stopped at 171/6. However, nobody complained. The entire stadium exploded while CSK fans cheered as they got their vintage Mahi back.

Yes, CSK lost the match, but nobody cared.

