Who won yesterday IPL Match? Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clashed with the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on April 3. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat against DC.

KKR produced a remarkable performance. Their target of 273 turned out to be too much for DC as they gave in to the pressure and ended up suffering a 106-run defeat. With KKR's win yesterday, the team marched to the top of the table with their third consecutive win.

KKR's Sunil Narine (85), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (54), Andre Russell (41) and Rinku Singh's brutal bashing helped KKR come within touching distance of surpassing SRH's score of 277. Kolkata ended up with the second-highest total in the IPL ever.

Narine, the West Indian all-rounder, smashed 85 runs in just 39 balls during the match against DC. He even hit seven fours and sixes each, recording his best score in a T20 game. He got a standing ovation from Shah Rukh Khan. SRK also cheered for the boys from the stands of the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The 18-year-old Raghuvanshi added an impressive performance in the match with a sensational reverse six. The youngster then slammed his maiden IPL half-century with Narine. The duo completed their 100-run partnership with significant ease. However, a phenomenal Narine innings came to an end as Mitchell Marsh got the big wicket. Narine went back to the pavilion after scoring 85 off just 39 balls. Anrich Nortje later dismissed Raghuvanshi. In just 15 overs into the match, KKR crossed the 200 mark. In the penultimate over of the match, Rinku Singh smashed Nortje for three maximums and one four before losing his wicket.

Despite DC's defeat in the game, skipper Rishabh Pant (55) and Tristan Stubbs (54) put on a formidable 93-run partnership, showcasing some effortless power-hitting, giving the home fans something to cheer about. However, KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy (3-33) bowled out both the players.

Pant's consecutive half-centuries in the IPL indicate his return to prime form. After their departure, none of the players managed to make an impact or contribute to the scoreboard, ultimately resulting in DC's disappointing 106-run defeat.

