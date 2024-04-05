IPL 2024: Who won yesterday's GT vs PBKS match? See best moments here

IPL 2024: The match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) was held in Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on April 4, 2024. Here are key events and result from the match.

Who won yesterday IPL Match? Gujarat Titans (GT) clashed with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at home on April 5. It was the fourth match match for both teams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gujarat, on the other hand, had a decent start, reaching 29 in 2.5 overs. However, opener Wriddhiman Saha was out on the next ball. Kagiso Rabada claimed his 5th wicket of the tournament as Shikhar Dhawan took the catch.

Also Read: GT vs PBKS: Shubman Gill scores first half-century of IPL 2024 The wicked brought Kane Williamson to the crease. This was Kane’s first match in IPL 2024. By the time the first Power Play was over, GT scored 52/1. Kane, along with skipper Shubman Gill, started scoring pretty comfortably. In the first 8 overs, Dhawan used five bowlers—Rabada, Sam Curran, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, and Harshal Patel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Williamson fell to Harpreet Brar as Jonny Bairstow took the catch at the point. Sai Sudharsan came in to bat next and took charge right away, hitting a 4 in the second delivery he faced. He eventually had a 53-run partnership with Gill before getting out for 33 off 19 balls. Harshal Patel was the bowler, while Jitesh Sharma took the catch.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Michael Clarke opens up on Hardik Pandya's feelings after being booed Vijay Shankar came and departed quickly. Rahul Tewatia came and blasted three 4s and one 6 to amass 23 off 8 balls. Skipper Gill remained not out for 89 off 48 balls to score the highest individual score in this IPL season, surpassing KKR’s Sunil Narine, who scored 85 off 39 balls the previous night. GT ended their innings for 199.

Punjab had a lacklustre start as Shikhar was out on the second ball he faced. The PBKS skipper played onto his stumps, and it was 13/1 in 1.1 overs. His opening partner, Jonny Bairstow, took on the bowler from the outset. He scored 13 runs in the first over, bowled by Azmatullah Omarzai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bairstow formed a 35-run partnership with Prabhsimran Singh before Noor Ahmad castled him. He was out for 22 off 13 balls. Punjab were 48/2 when Sam Curran, Punjab’s hero in the match against Delhi Capitals (DC), came to bat. At the end of the first Power Play, PBKS were 54/2.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Pace sensation Mayank Yadav turns 'vegetarian', his mother explains WHY! Mohit Sharma took a simple catch to dismiss Prabhsimran Singh off Noor’s bowling. He scored 35 off 24 balls to give PBKS a push in the chase. Sam Curran was quick to follow Singh. He was out for 5 off 8 balls.

Sikandar Raza and Shashank Singh continued the chase for Punjab. In the 11th over, Umesh Yadav went for 17 runs, and PBKS reached 100/4. Then, Mohit claimed his 7th wicket and claimed the top spot among the leading wicket-takers, beating Mustafizur Rahman. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Player of the Match Raza was out soon. Shashank was then joined by Jitesh Sharma (16 off 8 balls), and Punjab were 150/6 in 15.3 overs. Next up was Impact Player Ashutosh Sharma, whose 31 off 17 balls almost took PBKS home. When he returned to the pavilion, Punjab needed 7 off 5 balls.

Shashank’s thick edge went for a boundary, and the final run came from a Leg Bye. Shashank’s unbeaten 61 off 29 balls won him the Player of the Match. Punjab had their second win in 4 matches. They moved up to number 5 on the points table.

