Who won yesterday IPL Match? Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clashed with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2. RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While batting first, LSG scored 181 runs in 20 overs with a loss of five wickets. De Kock, the team's opener, was the highest scorer with 81 runs off 56 balls, including five sixes and eight boundaries. Nicholas Pooran ended up scoring 40 runs from just 21 balls, five maximums, and a four in an undefeated innings.

Also Read: DC vs KKR IPL 2024: When and where to watch, live streaming details, and more While chasing a total of 182 runs, host RCB was bowled out for 153 runs in 19.4 overs, leaving them short of the mark by 28 runs in 19.4 overs. Mahipal Lomror was the team's top scorer, scoring 33 runs off just 19 balls with three 4s and three 6s in a row. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: IPL 2024: Irfan Pathan lambasts Hardik Pandya after Mumbai Indians' third loss — 'He won’t earn his team’s respect..' Speaking of LSG's performance in the match, the highest wicket-taker was Mayank Yadav, who took three wickets in his four overs while giving away just 13 runs. Naveen-ul-Haq took two wickets, and M Siddharth, Yash Thakur, and Marcus Stoinis each snapped one wicket in their respective spells. Mayank Yadav was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling performance.

Also Read: IPL 2024: BCCI reschedules KKR vs RR, GT vs DC matches; check new dates, other details Mayank Yadav bowling at rocket speed LSG batter Quinton De Kock lauded Yadav and said that he was bowling at rocket speed in the IPL 2024 season. Speaking at the post-match presentation, De Kock said, “It (pitch) was holding and bouncing. Wanted to bat for longer because we lost wickets at times. He is bowling rockets in our team. He is keeping it simple and doing really well for his team. That's why he (Pooran) gets the big bucks, I guess. Conditions are never quite the same as an opener if you have played at the same venue before."

Here's a glimpse {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mayank Yadav's goal is to play for… Fast bowling sensation Mayank Yadav hoped that his stellar start to the IPL would lead to an India cap. With back-to-back Player of the Match awards, the 21-year-old has emerged as the find of the season. “Feel really good, two Player of the Match awards in two matches. I am happier that we won both the matches. My goal is to play for the country. I feel this is just the start. I enjoyed Cameron Green's wicket the most," said Mayank after LSG’s win over RCB.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya breaks silence amid backlash over MI's three consecutive defeats: ‘One thing you should know…’ LSG's Nicholas Pooran registers brilliant performance Nicholas Pooran slammed some massive boundaries in the final two overs to power Lucknow Super Giants' score to 181/5 after 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With a massive 106-meter six against pacer Reece Topley, Nicholas Pooran completed his 100 maximums in IPL and joined the elite list of batters to achieve the milestone.

