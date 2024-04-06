Hello User
Who won yesterday IPL Match? Best moments of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match

Who won yesterday IPL Match? Best moments of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Who won yesterday IPL Match? Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clashed with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home on April 5.

Who won yesterday IPL Match? Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen talks with Chennai Super Kings' Ajinkya Rahane (L) at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 5, 2024. (Photo by Noah SEELAM / AFP)

Who won yesterday IPL Match? Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) took on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home on April 5. Hyderabad, coming from 3 defeats in 4 matches, won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad could not give CSK a steady start as the young New Zealand batter was out for 12 off 9 balls. CSK were 25/1 when Ajinkya Rahane came to bat. Skipper Gaikwad did not last long. He was out for 26 off 21 balls, and Chennai were 54/2 in 7.1 overs.

Also Read: Bengaluru water crisis: IPL 2024 matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium under NGT scanner

Shivam Dube came to bat. Rahane and Dube had a 65-run partnership. Shivam’s 45 off 24 balls with two 4s and four 6s gave Chennai’s score a boost. But, Chennai batters struggled to score as Hyderabad pacers continued to bowl slower deliveries.

With 3 balls to go in the first innings, MS Dhoni came to bat with the crowd going crazy. He scored 1 off 2 balls as Chennai’s innings ended at 165/5.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Fans seen sleeping outside Jaipur stadium at 3am for RCB vs RR match tickets

Unlike Chennai, Hyderabad had a solid start. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma put up a 46-run partnership in just 2.4 overs. Sharma’s 37 off 12 balls, with three 4s and four 6s, gave SRH the perfect start they needed for the chase.

Aiden Markram and Head then had a 60-run partnership in the next 7 overs. Markram’s 50 off 36 balls took Hyderabad closer to their target. When he got dismissed by Moeen Ali, SRH were 132/3 in 14 overs.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Justin Langer takes a 'phenta maar diya' swipe at Shoaib Akhtar

During this period, Hyderabad slowed down a bit. But, Nitish Kumar Reddy was in a hurry to take SRH home. Thanks to his 14 off 8 balls, Hyderabad reached the target in the 19th over and won the match by 6 wickets. They moved up to the 5th position on the points table.

Player of the Match

Abhishek Sharma was awarded the Player of the Match. This is the second time SRH won a match in IPL 2024. On both occasions, Sharma was the Player of the Match. In the match against Mumbai Indians (MI), Sharma’s 63 off 23 balls helped SRH get to an all-time-high IPL score of 277.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
