Who won yesterday IPL Match? Check the best moments of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Who won yesterday IPL Match? Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), led by Faf du Plessis, and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), captained by Shreyas Iyer, clashed on March 29 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer greets Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli after the end of RCB's innings during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, March 29, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)Premium
Bengaluru: Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer greets Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli after the end of RCB's innings during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, March 29, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Who won yesterday IPL Match? Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clashed on March 29 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This was RCB’s third match in IPL 2024 while KKR played their second match.

KKR won the toss and decided to field first. Virat Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis had a good start for RCB. However, Faf was soon sent away by Harshit Rana. RCB were 17/1 when Cameron Green joined Kohli. His quickfire 33 off 21 balls, with four 4s and two 6s, gave the RCB momentum. Virat, at the other end, continued to show his class in the IPL match.

Also Read: IPL 2024 Orange cap: Virat Kohli beats SRH's Heinrich Klaasen

At 82/2, it was Glenn Maxwell’s turn to come to bat. KKR fielders dropped two of his catches and gave him more chances to get explosive. However, he could not convert it into a big innings and finished at 28 off 19 balls. Rinku did not miss the catch this time as Maxwell scooped off Sunil Narine.

Rajat Patidar and Anuj Rawat came and left. After a promising start, RCB were struggling at 151/5 in 17.3 overs. Dinesh Karthik came to bat. His 20 runs off 8 balls took RCB to 182/6.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya find place in Kolkata Police's funny meme

KKR decided to open with Narine, along with Phil Salt. Many doubted how much the combination would work while some insisted opening with Narine was a bad idea as KKR should have gone with a specialist opener. By the time Narine got out off Mayank Dagar, he had already scored 47 off 22 balls. KKR were 86/1 in just 6.3 overs. Salt was explosive from the very beginning.

After Salt (30 off 20 balls), there came Venkatesh Iyer. He continued to whack it around the park and scored 50 off 30 balls. No RCB bowler, except Vyshak Vijay Kumar (Impact Player), could make any mark. KKR captain Shreyas Iyer ended it with a 6 to seal a 7-wicket victory, with 19 balls left.

While there could be debates about what was the best moment of the match, many believe it was the encounter between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli.

Sunil Narine, playing his 500th T20 match, was awarded the Player of the Match.

IPL 2024 Points Table

KKR are now at the number 2 spot with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.047 while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are at the top spot with an NRR of +1.979. Both have 4 points from 2 matches.

Also Read: RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Highlights: Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer lead Knights defeat Challengers

RCB, with 2 points from 3 matches, are at number 6 with an NRR of -0.711.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 30 Mar 2024, 07:02 AM IST
