Who won yesterday IPL Match? On March 26, Chennai Superkings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) clashed at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

Who won yesterday IPL Match? Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took on Gujarat Titans (GT) at home on March 26. Batting first, the defending champions set a target of 207. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Highlights Gujarat's chase never picked up steam, as GT's innings ended at 143/8 in 20 overs. With this victory, CSK became the first team to grab 4 points in the tournament to move up to the top position in the points table.

For CSK, opener Rachin Ravindra blasted 46 off 20 balls, while his partner and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 46 off 36 balls. CSK were 62 when Rachin departed in 5.2 overs. After steady middle overs, Shivam Dube came into bat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Today's IPL Match: SRH vs MI; who’ll win Hyderabad vs Mumbai match? It was Shivam Dube's 51 off 23 balls that took Chennai to 207. Sameer Rizvi's quickfire 14 off 6 balls, with a couple of 6s, added fuel to the fire.

In their chase, GT lost their first wicket early. Skipper Shubman Gill was out for 8 off 5 balls in 2.5 overs. Impact player Sai Sudharsan was the highest scorer for Gujarat. The Tamil Nadu batter's 37 off 31 balls was the lone fight from GT. Shivam Dube won the Player of the Match.

‘Tiger zinda hai’ Chepauk will remember one catch that set the stadium on fire. While Chennai fans eagerly awaited their Thala, MS Dhoni, to bat, the team promoted younger players like Rizvi in the batting order. So, Chennai fans never had the chance to see Mahi bat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Mohammed Shami blames Hardik Pandya for Mumbai Indians’ defeat However, while fielding in the IPL match, Dhoni took a stunning catch while stretching to his right. The fans erupted in joy while the commentators got overwhelmed and declared, "Tiger zinda hai (The tiger is alive!).

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!