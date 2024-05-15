Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's DC vs LSG match

Who won yesterday IPL match? The Delhi Capitals (DC) clashed against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi on May 14. Lucknow won the toss and decided to bowl first. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top highlights of last night's DC vs LSG match Abishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs' half-century helped the Capitals score 208 in 20 overs. Porel scored 58 off 33 balls and Shai Hope's 38 off 27 balls gave a good start. Tristan Stubbs who remained unbeaten played an impressive game with 57 not out off 25 and hammered three fours and four maximums. Captain Rishabh Pant who was suspended for the last IPL match returned yesterday and scored 33 off 23 balls while Axar Patel remained not out at 14.

Also Read: IPL 2024 playoffs: Who’ll make it to the Final 4 — RR, CSK, SRH, RCB or LSG? Points table still wide open Speaking of LSG's innings, apart from Nicholas Pooran and Arshad Khan none of the players could make an impact on the scores. Pooran scored 61 off 27 balls with 6 fours and 4 sixes. On the other hand, Arshad Khan scored 58 off 33 balls. Despite their impressive efforts, LSG fell short of 19 runs and could manage to score just 189. Other players including openers Quinton de Knock and captain KL Rahul could not make an impact in the game. de Knock was dismissed at 12 while KL at 5. Marcus Stonis scored 5 off 7 balls, Ayush Badoni scored 6 off 9 balls, Krunal Pandya was dismissed at 18, while Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi and Naveen-ul-Haq were dismissed at 14, and 2 respectively. DC's Ishant Sharma took 3 wickets while Khaleel Ahmed, Axar Patel, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Tristan Stubbs took 1 wicket each. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: RR vs PBKS - who’ll win Rajasthan vs Punjab clash on May 15? Fantasy team, pitch report and more After yesterday's match, LSG is out of the playoff race while DC's win paved the way for Rajasthan Royals qualification to the playoffs. Delhi moved to 14 points, the same as Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, and their playoff chances depends on a sequence of other results.

