Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's RR vs PBKS match
RR's Riyan Parag was the top scorer with 48 runs. PBKS' bowlers, including Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar, and Harshal Patel, performed well by taking 2 wickets each.
The Rajasthan Royals (RR) clashed against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on May 15. RR won the toss and decided to bat first against PBKS.