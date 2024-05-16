Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's RR vs PBKS match

Who won yesterday IPL match? The Rajasthan Royals (RR) clashed against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on May 15. RR won the toss and decided to bat first against PBKS.

Top highlights of last night's RR vs PBKS match

Opting to bat first, the Rajasthan team failed to show their charisma in the 65th IPL match. The Sanju Samson-led side managed to score only 144 in 20 overs. Apart from Riyan Parag, none of the players were able to make an impact in the game. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored just 4 and 18 respectively. The Captain scored 18 off 15 balls, Dhruv Jurel was dismissed at 0, Rovman Powell at 4, Donovan Ferreira at 7, Trent Boult at 12. Parag scored 48 off 34 balls with 6 fours while R Ashwin scored 28 off 19 balls. PBKS' bowler played an impressive game with Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar and Harshal Patel taking 2 wickets each while Arshdeep Singh and Nathan Ellis took 1 wicket each.

In the run-chase of 145 runs, PBKS had a poor start as they lost Prabhsimran Singh for just six runs in four balls. Skipper Sam Curran played the lead act hitting a well-paced fifty against the Royals. Curran remained unbeaten with 63 runs off 41 balls with 5 fours and 3 sixes. Apart from other players including Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, and Ashutosh Sharma scored 22, 0, 22, and 17 respectively. PBKS managed to score 145 with 5 wickets left.

Meanwhile, for the Royals, it was their fourth defeat, but they remained second on the table with 16 points with a qualification to the playoffs. During the post-match presentation ceremony, Samson said, “To be very honest, we have to sit back and accept that we are going through some failures. You have to find out what's not working well as a team. When you are getting to the business end, we need someone to raise their finger up and say I am going to win the game for the team."

On the other hand, PBKS skipper Curran who also won Player of the Match spoke about the positives from the tournament despite finishing ninth.

“I've thoroughly enjoyed the season, thoroughly enjoyed captaining. Quite frustrating to leave, but obviously excited about the World Cup," said Curran, who will not play the last league game of PBKS. "Over the next few seasons, if we can keep some of the really good players, we can go better. Lots of positives. The chase against KKR. Shashank Singh has been amazing, as Ashutosh (Sharma) in his debut season. Harshal and Arshdeep have done well as well."

(With inputs from agencies)

