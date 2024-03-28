Who won yesterday IPL Match? These records were broken in Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) game
Who won yesterday IPL Match? Lots of records were broken in the SRH vs MI on March 27. Let's take a look
Who won yesterday IPL Match? The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad saw a thrilling encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 27. It was a massive display of shot-making by batters from both sides. Many records were broken; let’s take a look.