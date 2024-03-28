Who won yesterday IPL Match? The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad saw a thrilling encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 27. It was a massive display of shot-making by batters from both sides. Many records were broken; let’s take a look.

Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya’s decision to win the toss and bowl first on a flat track did not go according to the plan. Travis Head, the Australian batter who ended India’s ODI World Cup dream earlier in November 2023, was in explosive form and scored 62 off 24 balls. He scored the fasted 50 in IPL by a Hyderabad batter.

However, the record probably took the shortest time to get broken. Abhishek Sharma was quick to smash his teammate’s record by scoring 50 off just 16 balls. It was David Warner who held the record for the fastest 50 by an SRH batter before this match. He scored 50 off 20 balls on two occasions.

Hyderabad also scored the highest runs in the IPL in the first 10 overs. The previous record was 131/3, set during another MI vs SRH match in IPL 2021. This time, Hyderabad—bolstered by Head and Sharma—scored 148/2 in the first 10 overs.

Klaasen and Markram

South African batters Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram put up the highest runs for the fourth wicket (116*), going far ahead of the 93* scored by MC Henriques and Yuvraj Singh against Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2017.

The two batters kept hitting 4s and 6s to set the highest target in IPL history. Hyderabad ended their innings at 277/3, the highest ever in the tournament's history. The record was earlier held by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In 2013, thanks to Chris Gayle’s 175, RCB scored 263/5 against Pune Warriors.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!