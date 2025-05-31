Who won yesterday's IPL match? Top highlights from GT vs MI Eliminator clash

An exciting encounter ensued between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujatrat Titatns on Friday where the Hardik Pandya led Franchise eventually came out on top. Gujarat Titans - who dominated the IPL Points Table until recently - have now bowed out of the tournament after third straight loss while MI will now face off against the Punjab Kings at the Qualifier 2.

Advertisement

Top highlights from MI vs GT match:

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bat first at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Rohit Sharma opened the innings for MI alongside Jonny Bairstow - who played his first match of the season. The two openers lit up the powerplay for MI and made sure that the blue team were on the offensive from the get go. Bairstow was eventually dismissed on a score of 47 in the 8th over but Rohit went on to play an 81 run knock.

After Bairstow's dismissal, Suryakumar Yadav (33 off 20 balls) and Tilak Varma (25 off 11 balls) also played a decent cameo to get MI in a good position. Meanwhile, a quickfire 22 run knock by Hardik Pandya helped the franchise get to the total of 228 runs in their 20 overs.

Advertisement

In reply, GT lost their first wicket inside the powerplay with captain Shubman Gill being dismissed on a score of 1. However, Sai Sudarshan played another gem of an innings as he scored 80 runs off 49 balls to keep the hopes alive for GT. Sudarshan was ably helped first by a cameo from Kusal Mendis (20 off 10 balls) and later by a good innings from Washington Sundar (48 off 24 balls).