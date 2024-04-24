Who won yesterday IPL Match? Chennai Super Kings took on Lucknow Super Giants at home on April 23. Ruturaj Gaikwad's team took on KL Rahul's as both looked desperately for a win.

Who won yesterday IPL Match? Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locked horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Chepauk in Chennai on April 24. LSG won the toss and decided to bowl first.

On a pitch that promised runs, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad crafted a masterful century. The opener remained unbeaten at 108 from 60 balls. However, Chennai lost Ajinkya Rahane (1 off 3 balls) early, and Daryl Mitchell (11 off 10 balls) also did not last long. Even Ravindra Jadeja had an unusually slow innings. Before getting out, he scored 16 off 19 balls with a strike rate of 84.21.

Also Read: CSK vs LSG IPL 2024: Chennai and Lucknow; top-performing players so far Shivam Dube complemented Gaikwad's efforts, launching a brutal assault on the LSG bowlers. He muscled his way to 66 off just 27 balls with a strike rate of 244.44. Dube's innings ensured the momentum swung firmly in CSK's favour as they posted a challenging total of 210/4 on the board.

LSG's response was less than ideal. They lost Quinton de Kock early without troubling the scorers. Quinton de Kock was out for a duck in the first over as he dragged Deepak Chahar’s delivery to his stumps. Captain KL Rahul could only muster 16 runs before falling to Mustafizur Rahman.

At this juncture, the match seemed to tilt in CSK's favour, but what followed was nothing short of extraordinary.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: If not Hardik Pandya, then who? Simon Doull picks THIS CSK player Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, known for his ferocious hitting, took to the crease with intent. With a mix of sheer power and smart cricket, Stoinis raced to an unbeaten 124 from 63 balls. His innings, laden with 13 boundaries and six maximums, irreversibly shifted the game's momentum.

Nicholas Pooran’s 34 runs off 15 balls helped Stoinis’ cause as they stunned Chepauk into silence. LSG crossed the finish line with six wickets still in hand and three balls to spare.

CSK lost their first match at home in this IPL season. After this match, LSG is in fourth place with 10 points from eight games on the points table, and CSK are at number five with eight points after eight games.

Player of the Match Stoinis' sensational knock will be remembered as one of the finest in IPL history. He was awarded the Player of the Match.

