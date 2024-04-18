Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Who won yesterday IPL Match? Top highlights of last night’s GT vs DC match

Who won yesterday IPL Match? Top highlights of last night’s GT vs DC match

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Who won yesterday IPL Match? Gujarat Titans (GT) clashed with Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 17 in a low-scoring game in Ahmedabad. GT got bowled out for their lowest-ever IPL total.

Who won yesterday IPL Match? Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill (R) greets his Delhi Capitals' counterpart Rishabh Pant after their win at the end of Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 17, 2024. (Photo by Noah SEELAM / AFP)

Who won yesterday IPL Match? Gujarat Titans (GT) clashed with Delhi Capitals (DC) at home on April 17. Delhi, coming from two wins in six matches, won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Skipper Shubman Gill (8 off 6 balls) was the first to depart for Gujarat. Veteran Ishant Sharma sent him back to the pavilion. Wriddhiman Saha was the next to go. He dragged Mukesh Kumar’s delivery to the stumps and got played on. Sai Sudharsan was run out in the following overt by a direct hit from Sumit Kumar. And all of a sudden, GT were 28/3 in the 5th over.

Ishant Sharma struck again in the same over dismissing David Miller. After a quiet period of a couple of overs, Delhi claimed another wicket—this time, Abhinav Manohar. Tristan Stubbs was the bowler. Stubbs dismissed Impact Player Shahrukh Khan for a golden duck in the same over, leaving Gujarat struggling at 48/6 in the 9th over.

Rahul Tewatia tried to settle down and played 14 balls for his 10. However, Axar Patel dismissed him in the next ball. The only GT batter who showed resistance was Rashid Khan. By the time Mukesh Kumar dismissed him, he made 31 off 24 balls. Mohit Sharma could also manage just 2 off 14 balls; GT were 88/9. Mukesh Kumar castled Noor Ahmad next as Delhi bundled out GT for 89.

There was no demon in the pitch as some might have feared. In their chase, Delhi started strongly, reaching 25/1 in 2 overs before Jake Fraser-McGurk got out to Spencer Johnson. Jake was responsible for the quick start, making 20 off 10 balls. Prithvi Shaw was out for 7 off 6 balls.

Impact Player Abishek Porel continued what Jake started. He made 15 off 7 balls and was also dismissed by Johnson. Shai Hope's quickfire 19 off 10 balls and Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 16 off 11 balls guided Delhi to victory in the 9th over, securing a 6-wicket win.

Player of the Match

Rishabh Pant took two catches and made two stumpings. After making 16 off 11 balls in a low-scoring IPL game, he was given the Player of the Match.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
