Who won yesterday IPL Match? Gujarat Titans (GT) clashed with Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 17 in a low-scoring game in Ahmedabad. GT got bowled out for their lowest-ever IPL total.

Who won yesterday IPL Match? Gujarat Titans (GT) clashed with Delhi Capitals (DC) at home on April 17. Delhi, coming from two wins in six matches, won the toss and decided to bowl first. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Skipper Shubman Gill (8 off 6 balls) was the first to depart for Gujarat. Veteran Ishant Sharma sent him back to the pavilion. Wriddhiman Saha was the next to go. He dragged Mukesh Kumar’s delivery to the stumps and got played on. Sai Sudharsan was run out in the following overt by a direct hit from Sumit Kumar. And all of a sudden, GT were 28/3 in the 5th over.

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan shares PBKS jersey with son's name Zoravar Ishant Sharma struck again in the same over dismissing David Miller. After a quiet period of a couple of overs, Delhi claimed another wicket—this time, Abhinav Manohar. Tristan Stubbs was the bowler. Stubbs dismissed Impact Player Shahrukh Khan for a golden duck in the same over, leaving Gujarat struggling at 48/6 in the 9th over. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Tewatia tried to settle down and played 14 balls for his 10. However, Axar Patel dismissed him in the next ball. The only GT batter who showed resistance was Rashid Khan. By the time Mukesh Kumar dismissed him, he made 31 off 24 balls. Mohit Sharma could also manage just 2 off 14 balls; GT were 88/9. Mukesh Kumar castled Noor Ahmad next as Delhi bundled out GT for 89.

There was no demon in the pitch as some might have feared. In their chase, Delhi started strongly, reaching 25/1 in 2 overs before Jake Fraser-McGurk got out to Spencer Johnson. Jake was responsible for the quick start, making 20 off 10 balls. Prithvi Shaw was out for 7 off 6 balls.

Also Read: Netizens slam Titans' Shubman Gill for losing against Capitals Impact Player Abishek Porel continued what Jake started. He made 15 off 7 balls and was also dismissed by Johnson. Shai Hope's quickfire 19 off 10 balls and Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 16 off 11 balls guided Delhi to victory in the 9th over, securing a 6-wicket win. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Player of the Match Rishabh Pant took two catches and made two stumpings. After making 16 off 11 balls in a low-scoring IPL game, he was given the Player of the Match.

