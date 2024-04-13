Who won yesterday IPL Match? Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) took on Delhi Capitals (DC) at home on April 12. Lucknow, coming from 3 wins in 4 matches, won the toss and decided to bat first. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lucknow lost their first wicket early. Quinton de Kock hit four 4s for his 19 off 13 balls until Khaleel Ahmed caught him off-guard in front of the stumps. Devdutt Padikkal came and went back in a jiffy. Soon, LSG were 41/2 in 4.2 overs. While they lost a couple of wickets, they were scoring at a decent rate.

Also Read: LSG vs DC: Rishabh Pant argues with umpire over review call, appears 'utterly disgruntled' Then came the vicious over by Kuldeep Yadav. Marcus Stoinis could not read his googly and was caught by Ishant Sharma at Short Third Man. In the next delivery, Nicholas Pooran was outsmarted by Kuldeep's googly and was castled. LSG were 66/4 in 7.4 overs.

Skipper KL Rahul was batting at 39 off 22 balls. By that time, he had already hit five 4s and one 6. Rishabh Pant took a fine catch behind the stumps as the DRS went in Delhi’s favour.

LSG were 128/7 in 17 overs, with Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya out. Lucknow needed a good finish, and it was up to Ayush Badoni. His 55 off 35 balls helped LSG reach 167/7 in 20 overs. It looked like a fighting total at the venue, where it is not easy to score.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah took a fifer against RCB, but upset with Dinesh Karthik's SIX! here's why David Warner had another off day at the office. He was out for 8 off 9 balls. DC were 24/1 in the 4th over. But, then, it was time for the birth of a new IPL star: Jake Fraser-McGurk.

The Australian batter first partnered with Prithvi Shaw (32 off 22 balls) and then Pant. His 55 off 35 balls helped Delhi score fast. When Naveen-ul-Haq claimed his wicket, DC were 140/3 in 14.4 overs.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Tristan Stubbs lauds DC skipper Rishabh Pant, says 'He's a gifted player' Pant was scoring freely. His 41 off 24 balls took DC closer to the finishing line. Then, it was up to Tristan Stubbs and Shai Hope to take DC home. Delhi won by 6 wickets to register their second victory in 6 matches.

Player of the Match It was Kuldeep Yadav's magic spell (20/3 in 4 overs) that helped DC take control of the match in the first innings. He was awarded the Player of the Match.

