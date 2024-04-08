Who won yesterday IPL Match? Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) took on Gujarat Titans (GT) at home on April 7. Coming from two wins in three matches, Lucknow won the toss and decided to bat first.

Lucknow lost their first wicket early. Quinton de Kock was out after hitting a six. Then, Devdutt Padikkal, at number three, was out for 7 off 7 balls. Skipper KL Rahul continued at the other end. Marcus Stoinis, along with his skipper, steadied the ship and put up a 73-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Then, Rahul was gone for 33 off 31 balls. Stoinis had Nicholas Pooran, with whom he had a partnership of 21 runs. Stoinis was out for 58 off 43 balls. Pooran continued scoring fast at the other end. Ayush Badoni’s quickfire 20 off 11 balls helped LSG get to a fighting total of 163/5 in 20 overs.

Unlike the LSG openers, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill gave the Gujarat Titans a solid start in their innings. Their 54-run partnership laid a strong foundation for the chase. However, they lost four wickets back to back. Skipper Gill, Kane Williamson, Sai, and BR Sharath were out within seven runs. From 54/0, Gujarat went into 61/4.

Krunal Pandya took two of those wickets, while Yash Thakur and Ravi Bishnoi took one each. GT kept losing wickets at regular intervals and failed to put up a partnership. Thakur dismissed Vijay Shankar, while Krunal claimed Darshan Nalkande’s wicket. Rahul Tewatia showed some resistance with his 30 off 25 balls, but the Titans were 102/8 in 16 overs.

Lucknow secured their first victory against Gujarat as they bundled out the visitors for 130 in 18.5 overs. LSG won by 30 runs and dethroned Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from the third position on the points table.

Player of the Match

Yash Thakur took the first fifer of this IPL season. In his 3.5 overs, he took 5 wickets while conceding 30 runs. Along with Gill and Shankar, he also dismissed Tewatia, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad. He was awarded the Player of the Match.

