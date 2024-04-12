Active Stocks
Who won yesterday IPL Match? Top highlights of last night’s MI vs RCB match

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Who won yesterday IPL Match? It was the 25th match of IPL 2024. Mumbai Indians (MI), coming from three defeats in four matches, clashed with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 11 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Who won yesterday IPL Match? Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya greets Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (L) at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 11, 2024. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP)
Who won yesterday IPL Match? Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya greets Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (L) at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 11, 2024. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP) (INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP)

Who won yesterday IPL Match? Mumbai Indians (MI) took on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home on April 11. Mumbai, coming from their first win in four matches, won the toss and decided to field first.

Bengaluru had a rocky start to their innings. Their star performer, Virat Kohli, was out cheaply for just 3 off 9 balls. Seasoned Jasprit Bumrah claimed his wicket, as Ishan Kishan took an excellent catch behind the wicket. Will Jacks was dismissed soon as well. With RCB at 23/2, the skipper Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar steadied the innings. 

Also Read: Glenn Maxwell makes bizarre comment on Virat Kohli

Both du Plessis and Patidar scored 50s and built an 82-run partnership. When the South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee dismissed Patidar (50 off 26 balls), RCB looked good at 105/3 in 11.3 overs.

However, Glenn Maxwell’s poor form continued; he was out for a duck, as were Mahipal Lomror and Vyshak Vijay Kumar. But, it was the finisher, Dinesh Karthik, who had another great day at the office. His unbeaten 53 off 23, with five 4s and four 6s, took the Challengers to 196/8 in 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah claimed 5/21 in his 4 overs.

Also Read: Virat Kohli opens up on Shubman Gill-Ishan Kishan bromance: 'Bahut funny hain, Sita aur Geeta…'

Mumbai came out all guns blazing in their reply to RCB. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma gave a blistering start to MI. The Mumbai openers put up a 101-run partnership. 

Ishan was devastating with his 69 off 34 balls, with seven 4s and five 6s. Rohit, on the other hand, took his time to open up. By the time Reece Topley took a stunning catch at short fine leg to dismiss Rohit, he had made 38 off 24 balls.

Also Read: Sunil Gavaskar hints at Team India's jersey for Riyan Parag

Then came Suryakumar Yadav. SKY’s 52 off 19 balls (five 4s, four 6s) ensured that Mumbai were home long before the deadline. Tilak Varma had his fun with 16 off 10 balls. When skipper Hardik Pandya (21 off 6 balls) finished it with an incredible 6 off Akash Deep, it was just 15.3 overs. Mumbai won by 7 wickets.

After the IPL match, Mumbai moved up to number 7 on the points table. RCB, with one win from six matches, is at number 9.

Player of the Match

Even though three RCB batters had big scores individually, all other batters were out for single digits. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed the openers, Virat and Faf, and gave Mumbai the break they needed. He never allowed the middle order to settle and won the Player of the Match.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 12 Apr 2024, 07:29 AM IST
