Who won yesterday IPL Match? Top highlights of last night’s MI vs RCB match
Who won yesterday IPL Match? It was the 25th match of IPL 2024. Mumbai Indians (MI), coming from three defeats in four matches, clashed with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 11 at the Wankhede Stadium.
Who won yesterday IPL Match? Mumbai Indians (MI) took on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home on April 11. Mumbai, coming from their first win in four matches, won the toss and decided to field first.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message