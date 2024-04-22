Active Stocks
Who won yesterday IPL Match? Top highlights of last night’s PBKS vs GT match

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Who won yesterday IPL Match? Punjab Kings clashed with Gujarat Titans on April 21. In the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, Sam Curran led PBKS.

Who won yesterday IPL Match? Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mohali on April 21, 2024. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) (Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)Premium
Who won yesterday IPL Match? Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mohali on April 21, 2024. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) (Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Who won yesterday IPL Match? Punjab Kings (PBKS) faced off against Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 21 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. PBKS, having won two out of the seven matches, won the toss and elected to bat first.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir embraces Virat Kohli after IPL match

In the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, Sam Curran led PBKS. He opened the batting with Prabhsimran Singh, who was the first to get out after he had managed 35 off 21 balls. Wickets fell at regular intervals, with Rilee Rossouw (9 off 7 balls) the next to go. 

Then, Sam Curran returned to the dugout. Rashid Khan claimed his wicket in the eighth over of this 37th IPL match at Mohali. He made 20 off 19 balls, and Jitesh Sharma contributed 13 off 12 balls.

Liam Livingstone couldn't capitalise on his start, falling for just six runs to Noor Ahmad. Harpreet Brar showed a spark of resistance with 29 off 12 balls but couldn't convert his start into a substantial score. Harshal Patel was out for a golden duck. Kagiso Rabada was the last man standing for one, as PBKS were all out for 142.

Also Read: Mohammed Siraj joins Rohit Sharma in calling for end to IPL Impact Player rule

GT's chase began steadily, with their skipper, Shubman Gill, scoring a steadfast 35. Wriddhiman Saha was the first to depart in a rather soft dismissal by Arshdeep Singh. Gujarat were 25/1 in the fourth over.

David Miller couldn't make an impact in this IPL encounter and was dismissed for four runs. Sai Sudharsan made 31 runs. Rahul Tewatia's not-out 36 off 18 balls helped GT edge past PBKS with a total of 146 for 7 wickets in 19.1 overs. The match concluded with GT narrowly clinching the win by three wickets.

Player of the Match

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore was Gujarat's pick of the bowlers for Gujarat. He claimed four wickets for 33 in four overs and was awarded the Player of the Match award.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 22 Apr 2024, 07:28 AM IST
