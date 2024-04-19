Who won yesterday IPL Match? Top highlights of last night’s MI vs PBKS match
Who won yesterday IPL Match?: secured their 3rd win by defeating Punjab Kings by 9 runs on Thursday. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma gave a strong start, with Surya Kumar Yadav scoring a fifty. Harshal Patel's exceptional bowling effort restricted MI to 192/7.
Who won yesterday IPL Match?: Mumbai Indians recorded their third win of the season after inflicting a 9-run defeat on Punjab Kings at their home ground at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali on Thursday.
