Who won yesterday IPL Match? Top highlights of last night’s MI vs PBKS match

Who won yesterday IPL Match?: Mumbai Indians recorded their third win of the season after inflicting a 9-run defeat on Punjab Kings at their home ground at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai put up 192 runs in the first innings: The familiar opening pair of Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma started the innings for Mumbai Indians. However, MI lost their first wicket of the innings in the 3rd over when Ishan Kishan tried to cut a delivery from Kagiso Rabada on the off-side but ended up finding Harpreet Brar near the boundary line.

Skipper Rohit was then joined by Surya Kumar Yadav and the duo piled on the runs against Punjab Kings, helping to stabilise Mumbai Indians' innings. In the process, Surya brought up his 23rd IPL fifty (his 2nd of the season) off just 34 deliveries with a single against the bowling of Harshal Patel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the next over, however, Rohit Sharma (36 off 25 balls) lost his wicket when he was deceived by a slower delivery from Sam Curran and Harpreet Brar took another superb flying catch.

Surya was then joined by Tilak Varma and the duo continued to pile the pressure on Punjab Kings for the next 5 overs until SKY (78 off 53 balls) was dismissed in an attempt to raise the scoring rate while Prabhsimran Singh took a flying catch.

While Tilak Varma (34 off 18 balls) remained not out throughout the innings, he was supported by first skipper Hardik Pandya (10 off 6 balls) and then Tim David (14 off 7 balls), who played a crucial role in taking MI to 192/7 from their allotted 20 overs. However, some exceptional bowling from Harshal Patel, who took 2 wickets and conceded just 7 runs in the final over, prevented MI from going past the 200-run mark. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab's rollercoaster ride ends with 9 run loss: In the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, skipper Sam Curran took on the added responsibility of opening the innings alongside Prabhsimran Singh. However, the opening pair failed to make an impact as Prabhsimran was dismissed by Gerald Coetzee in the first over of the innings.

Punjab Kings received another shock in the next over as Jasprit Bumrah took the crucial wickets of Riley Rossouw and Sam Curran. Meanwhile, Liam Livingstone followed suit in the next over to put PBKS in a terrible position, having lost 4 wickets in the third over for a score of 14/4.

Harpreet Singh Bhatia and Shashank Singh then stabilised Punjab Kings innings for a while and took them close to the 50-run mark when the left-hander was dismissed by Shreyas Gopal in the 7th over for 13 (14). Shashank Singh shared another small partnership with Jitesh Sharma (9 off 9 balls) before the wicketkeeper-batsman was dismissed by Akash Madhwal in the 10th over. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab lost their 7th wicket of the match in the 13th over in the form of Shashank Singh (41 off 25 balls). Ashutosh Sharma and Harpreet Brar then gave the Kings a new lease of life, but their successive wickets in the final overs swung the match in MI's favour, eventually sealing a 9-run victory.

