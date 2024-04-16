Who won yesterday IPL Match? Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) took on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home on April 15. The match produced the biggest IPL total.

Who won yesterday IPL Match? Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clashed with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home on April 15. Coming from one win in five matches, Bengaluru won the toss and decided to bowl first. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It was a merciless T20 batting attack from the word go. Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head put up a 100-run partnership. Head was in a devastating mood as he thrashed RCB bowlers and did not allow them to settle. When Abhishek was out for 34 off 22 balls, SRH were 108/1 in 8.1 overs. Reece Topley got the first breakthrough for RCB.

But, it hardly mattered because Travis continued to be a "Head"-ache for Bengaluru bowlers. He hit the highest number (8) of sixes in an IPL innings and scored the fastest 100 in IPL 2024. His 39-ball hundred now stands as the fourth-highest in IPL history after Chris Gayle (30 balls), Yusuf Pathan (37 balls) and David Miller (38 balls).

Head (102 off 41 balls) was dismissed by Lockie Fergusson, but there was no breather for RCB as Heinrich Klaasen came out to bat next and finish what Travis had started. He scored a 31-ball 67, with two fours and seven sixes, before being dismissed by Fergusson.

Aiden Markram (32 off 17 balls) and Abdul Samad (37 off 10 balls) helped SRH get past their own record total of 277/3 as Hyderabad put up the highest total in IPL history, 287/3. This was also the second-highest total in T20 cricket. Nepal's 314/3 against Mongolia still remains the highest.

RCB looked positive in their batting as Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis gave the team a sharp start. When Kohli was looking dangerous at 42 off 20 balls, Mayank Markande clean-bowled him. RCB were 80/1 in 6.2 overs. Will Jacks (7 off 4 balls) was unfortunate to get run out as Faf's straight drive touched Jaidev Unadkat's fingers and hit the stumps at the non-striker's end.

Rajat Patidar hit one six and showed positive intent but was out soon for 9 off 5 balls. Captain Faf continued to hit the ball out of the park. However, his SRH counterpart, Pat Cummins, claimed his wicket. Faf departed for 62 off 38 balls. Saurav Chauhan was out next for a golden duck.

RCB still had their most prolific batter this season, Dinesh Karthik. DK's valiant effort (83 off 35 balls) was, nevertheless, not enough because as he did not get much support from the other end. Bengaluru managed to score 262/7 in 20 overs and lost the match by 25 runs. They continue to languish at the bottom of the points table.

Player of the Match Travis Head's record-breaking ton fetched him the Player of the Match award. Indian fans have seen him in this destructive mood before. After all, he had snatched away the Men in Blue's hopes for the World Cup trophy last year.

