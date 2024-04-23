Who won yesterday IPL Match? Top highlights of last night’s RR vs MI match
Who won yesterday IPL Match? Rajasthan Royals clashed with Mumbai Indians on April 22. Going into this match, Sanju Samson's team had won six out of seven matches, while Hardik Pandya's squad had won three out of their seven.
Who won yesterday IPL Match? Mumbai Indians (MI) squared off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Jaipur on April 22 in a match that promised a lot of action. MI won the toss and decided to bat first.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message