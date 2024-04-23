Who won yesterday IPL Match? Mumbai Indians (MI) squared off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Jaipur on April 22 in a match that promised a lot of action. MI won the toss and decided to bat first.

The innings didn't start well for MI as Rohit Sharma was dismissed early, managing only six runs off five balls. Ishan Kishan followed him without contributing to the scoreboard.

Suryakumar Yadav tried to steady the ship but could only add 10 runs. The standout performance for MI came from Tilak Varma, who scored an impressive 45-ball 65.

Mohammad Nabi (23 runs off 17 balls) and captain Hardik Pandya (10 runs off 10 balls) perished after getting a start. It was the first time that Nehal Wadhera got a chance to represent Mumbai in this IPL season. The left-hander made valuable contributions, 49 runs off 24 balls, helping Mumbai reach a fighting total of 179/9 in 20 overs.

RR's bowlers were on target, with Sandeep Sharma picking up a notable five wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal and Avesh Khan also bowled economically, taking crucial wickets.

RR's chase was robust and efficient. Yashasvi Jaiswal led the charge with a stellar 59-ball century, ending not out at 104 off 60 balls. Jos Buttler made 35 off 25 balls, while skipper Sanju Samson remained unbeaten at 38 runs off 28 balls.

The Royals sealed a comfortable win with 183/1 in just 18.4 overs. They registered their seventh win in eight matches, cementing their table-topping status.

RR's commanding chase saw them win by nine wickets, with eight balls to spare. Jaiswal, who could not flourish in any match before this game, hit nine fours and six sixes. However, he did not get the Player of the Match award.

Player of Match

The award went to Sandeep Sharma, who achieved the best bowling figures of this year's IPL in his comeback game after injury. His 5/18 crushed the Mumbai top order and dismissed Tim David and Gerald Coetzee as well.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!