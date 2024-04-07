Who won yesterday IPL Match? Rajasthan Royals (RR) took on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home on April 6. Bengaluru, coming from 3 defeats in 4 matches, lost the toss and were asked to bat first. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On paper, RCB had the perfect start. Openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis put on a partnership of 125 runs. However, despite both legends of the game staying at the crease without losing any wicket, Bengaluru did not manage to go all cylinders.

Also Read: 'Will play IPL 2024 final….': Naman Dhir explains how Mumbai Indians can recover When the RCB skipper got out to Yuzvendra Chahal for 44 off 33 balls, the opening duo spent 14 overs while scoring at an average of under 9 per over. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Glenn Maxwell came and took just 3 balls to lose his wicket. Virat, on the other hand, continued with his stroke play. Then, it was debutant Saurav Chauhan who joined him. But, he was also gone soon. Kohli scored his 8th IPL century and remained unbeaten at 113 off 72 balls, with twelve 4s and four 6s. Bengaluru scored 183/3 in 20 overs.

Unlike RCB, the Royals lost their first wicket as soon as the innings started. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has had a disappointing tournament so far, was out for a duck, and RR were 0/1 after 2 balls.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya vs Rohit Sharma rivalry buzz ends as Mumbai Indians share new video | Watch Then, it was up to Jos Butler and skipper Sanju Samson to take the innings forward. And, they did it in style. They put up a 148-run partnership until Samson got out for 69 off 42 balls. Riyan Parag (4 off 4 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (2 off 3 balls) did not disrupt the scoreboard much. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Player of the Match Butler continued from the other end. The scores were level at the start of the 20th over, with Butler standing unbeaten at 94 off 57 balls. As Cameron Green started bowling to defend 1 run for his team, the English cricketer hit it out of the park to score his century and win it for his team.

Also Read: ‘What a blazing knock u beauty': Netizens laud Virat Kohli as he scores first century of IPL 2024 during RR vs RCB match Butler also created a unique record with his century. He became the second batter after KL Rahul to score a century while playing his 100th IPL match. He was awarded the Player of the Match. Still unbeaten in their 4 matches, Rajasthan are now on top of the points table after winning against RCB by 6 wickets.

