Who won yesterday IPL Match? Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clashed with Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 20. Delhi, coming from 3 wins in 7 matches, won the toss and decided to bowl first.

It was a massive opening partnership for SRH. They achieved the highest Power Play score ever in IPL history: 125/0 in 6 overs. Travis Head delivered a powerful inning by making 89 off 32 balls. His aggressive play laid a solid foundation, amassing runs quickly. Abhishek Sharma followed suit, contributing a quick 46 off 12 balls.

When both the opening batters, along with Aiden Markram, got out, Hyderabad were 154/3 in 9 overs. Nitish Kumar Reddy (37 off 27 balls) continued the attack on Delhi bowlers. Shahbaz Ahmed carried on the complete carnage with 59 off 29 balls. The Sunrisers qualled their own record of the highest 6s in an innings (22). SRH's score surged to 266/7 by the 20th over, the 4th highest in IPL history.

Also Read: T20 WC 2024: Gilchrist prefers Pant over KL Rahul, Sanju Samson as India's wicketkeeper DC started their innings aiming to chase a substantial total. Prithvi Shaw started with 4 consecutive boundaries in the first 4 balls. But, then, he got out in the 5th ball of the very first over.

Jake Fraser-McGurk set the tone with 65 off 18 balls, hitting all SRH bowlers he faced out of the park. DC, however, couldn't maintain the momentum as SRH's bowlers tightened their grip on the match.

They kept losing wickets at regular intervals. DC were unable to establish a steady partnership. All eyes were on Rishabh Pant, but he struggled to score and ended up with 44 off 35 balls before getting out to Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: These players are ‘automatic selections’, as per BCCI sources SRH wrapped up Delhi’s innings at 199 runs in 19.1 overs, marking a decisive victory by 67 runs.

Player of the Match Travis Head, with his standout performance, earned the Player of the Match title. His batting not only provided entertainment but also sealed the win for SRH. Hyderabad batters continued to create records as they moved to the 2nd spot on the points table.

