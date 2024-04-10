Who won yesterday IPL Match? Top highlights of last night’s SRH vs PBKS match

Who won yesterday IPL Match? Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clashed against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mullanpur Stadium in Mullanpur, Punjab on 9 April. PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to field first against the SRH. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SRH's Nitish Reddy and Abdul Samad played an impressive against the Punjab Kings. Nitish Reddy scored 64 off 37 balls while Abdul Samad played a blitz cameo of 25 in 12 balls. Shahbaz Ahmed also steered the team to a total which eventually proved enough with his unbeaten seven-ball 14. This lifted Sunrisers Hyderabad to a challenging 182/9 against Punjab Kings. Apart from these players, none of the players could make a mark, Travis Heed scored 21 off 15 balls, Abhishek Sharma scored 16 runs off 11 balls, Pat Cummins 2 off 4 balls. PBKS's Arshdeep Singh took 4 wickets and was the standout bowler for the team. The 25-year old left-arm seamer took the wickets in an impressive spell giving away 29 runs in four overs, with an economy of 7.25. Other PBKS bowlers who took wickets were Harshal Patel (2), Sum Curran (2), and Kagiso Rabada (1).

Speaking of the Punjab Kings batting, despite a valiant fightback from Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma after some early wickets, PBKS fell two runs short of another memorable win against SRH. The openers Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow could make any mark to the game. Some good runs came from Sam Curran who scored 29 off 22 balls, Sikandar Raza scored 28 off 22 balls. After yesterday's win, SRH has climbed up to fifth place with three wins and two losses, giving them six points. PBKS is at the sixth place, having won two and lost three matches, giving them four points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pat Cummins lauds Nitish Reddy Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins reserved high praise for all-rounder Nitish Reddy for his stellar show that proved to be the difference between the two teams in the end. Speaking at the post-match presentation, skipper Cummins came out in praise of Nitish, saying, “He was awesome, fantastic debut last week. Straight to the top for the order, fantastic in the field, bowled three overs too. To get us to 180 off his bat, it was amazing."

What did Shikhar Dhawan say on Shashank and Ashutosh's run chase? Despite his team's defeat, PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan could not stop himself from praising Shashank and Ashutosh for their magnificent chase efforts. The Punjab captain said that they were always optimistic about Shashank and Ashutosh finishing the game for Punjab. While speaking at the post-match presentation, Shawan said, “I feel that Shashank and Ashutosh played a great knock. There was always hope that they could finish the game, but we got so close and that'll give us confidence going into the future games, but we'll have to do better going ahead."

