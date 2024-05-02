Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's CSK vs PBKS match
Who won yesterday IPL match?: Punjab Kings, led by Sam Curran, clinched a convincing 7-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings, propelling PBKS to 7th place in IPL team rankings as CSK slipped to the 4th spot.
Sam Curran led the Punjab Kings to secure a comfortable 7-wicket win against the Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. With the victory, PBKS have gone up to the 7th place in IPL team rankings while CSK are now placed on the 4th spot.
