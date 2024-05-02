Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's CSK vs PBKS match

Who won yesterday IPL match?: Punjab Kings, led by Sam Curran, clinched a convincing 7-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings, propelling PBKS to 7th place in IPL team rankings as CSK slipped to the 4th spot.

Who won yesterday IPL match?: Sam Curran led the Punjab Kings to secure a comfortable 7-wicket win against the Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. With the victory, PBKS have gone up to the 7th place in IPL team rankings while CSK are now placed on the 4th spot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top highlights of last night's PBKS vs CSK match: Following the pattern they have set all season, Ajinkya Rahane and Ruturaj Gaikwad opened the batting for Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The right-handed batting pair got their side off to a good start in the powerplay, putting on 55 runs in the first 6 overs. However, the dip in the scoring rate after the powerplay put Ajinkya Rahane under extra pressure and CSK eventually lost their first wicket when Harpreet Brar dismissed the veteran batsman for 29 (24).

Troubles mounted for CSK as they lost the in-form Shivam Dube for a golden duck in the next over, while Ravindra Jadeja (2 off 4 balls) was sent back to the pavilion by Liam Livingstone in the very next over. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The scoring rate continued to fall for CSK as the yellow side were only around the 100-run mark at the end of the 15th over with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad trying to preserve wickets whilst Sameer Rizvi struggled for runs at the other end. Kagiso Rabada finally brought Rizvi's sluggish innings (21 off 23) to an end, dismissing the right-hander in the 16th over.

Later, CSK finally managed to post a total of 162/7 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to the finishing touches provided by skipper Gaikwad and Moeen Ali.

In reply, PBKS, once again without the services of Shikhar Dhawan, opted to open with Prabhsimran Singh and Jonny Bairstow. However, Prabhsimran Singh was dismissed in the 3rd over of the match while trying to lead the attack against debutant Richard Gleeson, only to give the ball straight into the hands of Ruturaj Gaikwad inside the 30-yard cover/. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A couple of fiery 40s from Riley and Rossouw and Jonny Bairstow meant that Punjab Kings managed to stay ahead of the required run rate throughout the chase. Meanwhile, Shashank Singh and skipper Sam Curran made sure there were no hiccups along the way as PBKS cruised to a comfortable 7-wicket victory over CSK with 13 balls to spare.

.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!