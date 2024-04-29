Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's CSK vs SRH match

Who won yesterday IPL match? Ruturaj Gaikwad led Chennai Super Kings to a convincing 78-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. The win on Monday helped CSK move up to 3rd place in the IPL points table while SRH slipped to 4th position.

CSK vs SRH: Top highlights

Asked to bat first on their home ground, Chennai posted a mammoth total of 212 runs, which eventually proved too much for Sunrisers Hyderabad to chase down. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led from the front with a 98-run innings off 54 deliveries to give Chennai Super Kings a flying start, until he was dismissed by T Natarajan just short of his half-century. The Chennai Super Kings skipper has also moved up the IPL Orange Cap list, reaching the second spot with 447 runs in the 9 games played this season at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 149.

Daryl Mitchell also played a crucial role in the innings, scoring 52 runs off 32 deliveries, including 7 boundaries and 1 six. In addition, Shivam Dube (39 off 20 deliveries) was once again in fine form and helped put the finishing touches to the CSK innings.

In reply, the aggressive opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head started the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, their stay at the crease was short-lived as the left-handers were dismissed by successive deliveries from Tushar Deshpande in the 2nd over. It was all downhill from there for SRH as only Aiden Markram (32) managed to break the 30-run mark and the team were bowled out for a total of 134. Notably, this is the second consecutive defeat for SRH after they were beaten by Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs in their last encounter.

