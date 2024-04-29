Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's CSK vs SRH match
CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad's 98 run innings helped CSK defeat SRH by 78 runs. Daryl Mitchell also contributed with 52 runs. SRH could only manage 134 in reply, with Aiden Markram top scoring with 32.
Who won yesterday IPL match? Ruturaj Gaikwad led Chennai Super Kings to a convincing 78-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. The win on Monday helped CSK move up to 3rd place in the IPL points table while SRH slipped to 4th position.