Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's DC vs RR

Who won yesterday IPL match? The Delhi Capitals (DC) clashed against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 7. RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field against DC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top highlights of last night's DC vs RR During the Delhi Capitals' innings, Jake Fraser McGurk and Abhishek Porel and a quickfire cameo by Tristan Stubbs towards the end helped the team reach 221 in 20 overs and 8 wickets.

Openers Fraser McGurk scored 50 off 20 balls with 7 fours and 3 sixes while Porel scored 65 off 36 balls. Stubbs scored 41 off 20 balls 3 fours and 3 sixes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Today's IPL Match: SRH vs LSG — who will win Hyderabad vs Lucknow clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more Fraser McGurk lost his wicket to a high full toss from RR's R Ashwin, caught by Donovan Ferreira at covers. DC's Jake Fraser McGurk became the first-ever player to have three half-centuries in 20 balls or less in the history of the competition. In yesterday's match, RR's Ashwin took 3 wickets - McGurk, Porel and Axar Patel. Apart from them, captain Rishabh Pant was dismissed at 15, Shai Hope at 1, Gulbadin Naib at 19, Rashikh Salam at 9 while Kuldeep Yadav scored 5 runs not out.

Also Read: Watch: Rohit Sharma looks teary-eyed after early dismissal in MI vs SRH IPL 2024; netizens react During Rajasthan Royals' innings, Captain Sanju Samson played an impressive game with 86 off 46 balls with 8 fours and 6 sixes. Despite his impressive game, his side lost to DC by 20 runs. DC's bowlers Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav took 2 wickets while 1 wicket was taken by Axar Patel. Apart from Samson, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Joss Buttler could not make an impact in the game. Jaiswal scored 4 off 2 balls while Buttler was dismissed at 19 off 17 balls. Other players including Riyan Parag scored 27 off 22 balls, Shubham Dubey scored 25 off 12 balls, Rovman Powell scored 13, Donovan Ferreira was dismissed at 1, R Ashwin was dismissed at 2, while Trent Boult and Avesh Khan remained not out at 2 and 7 respectively.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya laughs it off when told Mumbai Indians can still make it to IPL 2024 Playoffs After yesterday's IPL match, Delhi Capitals has moved to fifth place with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.316 while RR remained at number 2 with 16 points with a net run rate of 0.476. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

