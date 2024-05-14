Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's GT vs KKR match
Unseasonal showers were witnessed in parts of Gujarat on Monday, while strong winds accompanied by a duststorm hit Ahmedabad.
Who won yesterday IPL match? Gujarat Titans became the third team to be knocked out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff race after their game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was washed out on May 13. This rain interruption led to GT's elimination from the playoff race, as the match, which they needed to win, was abandoned without a single ball being bowled. Gujarat joined other two teams which are eliminated - Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.