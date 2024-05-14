Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's GT vs KKR match

Who won yesterday IPL match? Gujarat Titans became the third team to be knocked out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff race after their game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was washed out on May 13. This rain interruption led to GT's elimination from the playoff race, as the match, which they needed to win, was abandoned without a single ball being bowled. Gujarat joined other two teams which are eliminated - Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.

Rains forced the umpires to abandon the game without a ball being bowled at 10:56 p.m, three hours after the scheduled start. This decision marked the first such incident in this IPL season.

After yesterday's match was abandoned, the two teams took one point each. KKR is the side to have already qualified for the playoffs. The last times Kolkata ended in the top two in the league stage, they went on to win the tournament in 2012 and 2014.

On Monday, unseasonal showers were witnessed in parts of Gujarat while strong winds accompanied by a duststorm hit Ahmedabad.

Speaking of the IPL points table, Rajasthan Royals are second in the standings with 16 points from 12 games, while defending champions Chennai Super Kings are placed third with 14 points from 13 matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed fourth with 14 points from 12 matches, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru are on fifth with 12 points from 13 games. With 12 points from as many games, Lucknow Super Giants are still in the play-off race, while Delhi Capitals are virtually out of the reckoning with 12 points from 13 matches.

