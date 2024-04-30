Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's KKR vs DC match

Who won yesterday IPL match? The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clashed against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Eden Gardens on April 29.

Also Read: Today's IPL Match: LSG vs MI — who will win Lucknow vs Mumbai clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more The Capitals scored a total of 153 in 20 overs match. Of all the players in the DC side, Kuldeep Yadav became Delhi's top-scorer with an unbeaten 26-ball 35. Openers Prithvi Shaw and Jake Fraser-McGurk scored 13 and 12 runs off 7 balls each, respectively.

Skipper Rishabh Pant could manage to score just 27 off 20 balls and was dismissed by KKR's Varun Chakravarthy. Chakravarthy struck thrice in the middle overs to complement Vaibhav Arora's splendid start as KKR put up a much-improved bowling show to restrict DC to a modest 153/9. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Arora dismissed Shaw and Shai Hope of DC while Chakravarthy bowled his four overs and took key wickets of Rishabh Pant (27 off 20 balls), Tristan Stubbs (4 off 7 balls) and Kumar Kushagra for 1 run off 3 balls. DC's Harshit Rana also finished with two wickets, but Mitchell Starc continued to be their weak link.

Also Read: When will India announce T20 World Cup 2024 squad? Suspense intensifies as BCCI takes time to reveal Final 15 Speaking of KKR's innings, opening batsman Philip Salt broke the 14-year-old record held by former team captain Sourav Ganguly. The 27-year-old English opener stormed with 68 runs off 33 balls with seven fours and five sixes. His overall tally of 344 runs in the ongoing season helped him surpass Ganguly's record of 331 at the Eden Gardens in a single season of the IPL.

Apart from Salt, Sunil Narine scored 15 runs off 10 balls. Other players, including captain Shreyas Iyer, scored an unbeaten 33 off 23 balls, while Venkatesh Iyer remained not out with 26 off 23 balls. Rinku Singh scored 11 runs in 11 balls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: New Zealand's unique squad reveal for T20 World Cup 2024 goes viral, netizens ask ‘Will BCCI do that?’ Meanwhile, after yesterday's match, DC slipped to sixth spot on the points table, while KKR are second behind Rajasthan Royals with 12 points. DC will now play their next match on May 7 against Rajasthan Royals in Delhi, giving Pant plenty of time to iron out the flaws in his team's batting.

