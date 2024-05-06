Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's KKR vs LSG match

Who won yesterday IPL match? Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clashed against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on May 5. LSG opted to field first after winning the toss.

Top highlights of last night's KKR vs LSG match

KKR's openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine played an impressive game at the Ekana Stadium. Salt scored 32 off 14 runs with 5 fours and 1 six while Narine scored 81 off 39 balls with 6 fours and 7 sixes. After they were dismissed, other players including Angkrish Raghuvanshi (32 off 26 balls), Andre Russell (12 off 8 balls), Rinku Singh (16 off 11 balls), captain Shreyas Iyer (23 off 15 balls) while Ramandeep Singh and Venkatesh Iyer remained unbeaten at 25 off 6 balls and 1 respectively. The team gave a target of 235 to the LSG.

During LSG's innings, the KL Rahul-led team registered an unwanted record during their clash. The franchise conceded their biggest defeat margin by runs in the history of IPL as they faced a 98-run loss against KKR. LSG's 81-run defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2023 season of IPL holds the second place on the list. While 62-run loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2022 is their third biggest defeat in the T20 tournament. Sunil Narine was named Player of the Match who equalled Andre Russell's record of claiming the most 'Player of The Match' awards for the franchise in the IPL.

Lucknow lost wickets at regular intervals during the match. Marcus Stoinis scored 36 off 21 balls) while skipper KL Rahul scored 25 off 21 balls. Both the players were the top scorers in the team. Other players could not make an impact in the game. LSG was dismissed at 137 in 16.1 overs. KKR's Harshit Rana (3/24) and Varun Chakaravarthy (3/30) were the top wicket-takers.

After yesterday's match, KKR is back on the top of the points table with 16 points. The team has won 8 off the 11 matches played and lost 3. The LSG on the other hand dropped to the 5th position with 12 points and have won 6 matches off the 11 matches played so far.

LSG skipper KL Rahul on 98-run defeat

Captain KL Rahul admitted that they need to win all their games to qualify for the playoffs of the ongoing IPL 2024. LSG had the opportunity to take a step closer to the playoffs but a thumping defeat at the Ekana Stadium has put their hopes in jeopardy. LSG fell out of the Top-4 spot allowing Sunrisers Hyderabad to take their place. "It's pretty clear for us, if you want to get to the top four, you got to win all the games. That will give us a little bit of freedom to go out there and be a little bit more fearless, a little bit brave to take on the game," Rahul said after the game.

"We've made a couple of mistakes when we've come up against batters like Sunil and anyone that's powerful. That type of intimidation puts pressure on our bowlers. That'll be the chat once we get back to the dressing room - move on from this game, see where we went wrong and try and get better. This is our last home game for us, so we are on the road for the next three games," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

