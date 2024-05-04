Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's KKR vs MI match
Who won yesterday IPL match? KKR secured their first away win in Mumbai after 12 years by defeating MI. Venkatesh Iyer's 70 and Mitchell Starc's 4 wickets were crucial for KKR. Suryakumar Yadav's 56 was not enough for MI as they were bowled out for 145.
Who won yesterday IPL match? Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clashed against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium on May 3. MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl against KKR.
