Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's KKR vs MI match

Who won yesterday IPL match? Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clashed against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium on May 3. MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl against KKR.

Highlights of last night's KKR vs MI match

During KKR's innings, Venkatesh Iyer played an impressive 70 off 52 balls with 6 fours and 3 sixes. Manish Pandey scored an impressive 42 off 31 balls. Apart from them, other players including Opener Phil Salt and Sunil Narine scored 5 runs off 3 balls and 8 runs off 8 balls respectively. Other players like Angkrish Raghuvanshi were dismissed at 13, Captain Shreyas Iyer scored 6 off 4 balls, Rinku Singh was dismissed at 9, Andre Russell at 7, Ramandeep Singh at 2 while Mitchell Starc and Vaibhav Arora at 0 each. The players set a target of 169 in 19.5 overs.

Coming to Mumbai Indian's innings, Suryakumar Yadav’s played a brilliant fifty with 56 off 35 balls with 6 fours and 2 sixes. Apart from him, none of the payers could make an impact in the game. Ishan Kishan was dismissed at 13, Rohit Sharma scored 11 runs off 12 balls, and Naman Dhir was dismissed at 11. Apart from them, Tilak Varma scored 4 off 6 balls, Nehal Wadhera scored 6 off 11 balls, and Captain Hardik Pandya scored 1 off 3 balls. The Mumbai Indians were shot out for 145 in 18.5 overs. KKR's Mitchell Starc took 4 wickets while Varun Chakravarathy, Sunil Narine, and Andre Russell took 2 wickets each.

Meanwhile, it was KKR's first away win in Mumbai after12 years and last time they won here was when Shah Rukh Khan was embroiled in an argument with security staff which led to his ban from the venue five years, however, the ban was lifted after three years. That year KKR had won the trophy. After yesterday's match, KKR stand at number two with 16 points and a net run rate of 0.622 while MI is on the ninth position with 6 points and a net run rate of -0.356.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!