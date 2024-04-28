Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's LSG vs RR match
Who won yesterday IPL match? Rajasthan Royals led by skipper Sanju Samson from the front handed a comfortable 7 wicket defeat to the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Sports City stadium.
Who won yesterday IPL match? Rajasthan Royals continued their dominance at the top of the IPL points table with a comfortable win over Lucknow Super Giants on April 28. The latest win has taken the Sanju Samson-led side closer to the IPL play-offs for this year, with RR already on 16 points and the cut-off mark for this year likely to be 18.