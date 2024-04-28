Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's LSG vs RR match

Who won yesterday IPL match? Rajasthan Royals continued their dominance at the top of the IPL points table with a comfortable win over Lucknow Super Giants on April 28. The latest win has taken the Sanju Samson-led side closer to the IPL play-offs for this year, with RR already on 16 points and the cut-off mark for this year likely to be 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RR vs LSG: Top highlights of the match The well-established opening pair of KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock opened the innings for LSG at the Ekana Sports City Stadium. The left-handed de Kock started the innings with two consecutive boundaries before being bowled out by an inswinging delivery from Trent Boult. In the very next over, Sandeep Sharma, in the form of his life, cleaned up the dangerous Marcus Stoninis to make LSG look vulnerable at 11/2 in 2 overs.

Skipper KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda then steered their team out of trouble with a 115-run partnership, with both batsmen eventually passing the 50-run mark. However, Hooda was dismissed soon after his half-century when he tried to go on the offensive against the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin, only to give the ball straight into the hands of Rovman Powell near the boundary line. Later, the wickets of Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul at crucial junctures left LSG 10-15 runs short of their target as the franchise posted 196 runs in their 20 overs.

In reply, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal provided an explosive start to the Rajasthan Royals innings to help their team reach the 60-run mark by the end of the powerplay. Buttler (34 off 18 balls) was the first to go for RR, however, when Yash Thakur bowled out veteran Englishman with a full and straight delivery. Soon after, Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed on 24 when he attempted to slog a delivery from Marcus Stoinis over the off side and the ball fell straight into the hands of Ravi Bishnoi near the boundary line. Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra piled the pressure on RR when he claimed the third wicket of the innings, dismissing the in-form Riyan Parag for 14.

From there on, skipper Sanju Samson and wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel put on an unbeaten 121-run partnership to ensure there were no hiccups as RR cruised to a comfortable 7-wicket victory at the Ekana Sports City Stadium.

