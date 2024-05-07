Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's MI vs SRH match

Who won yesterday IPL match? The Mumbai Indian clashed against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on May 6. MI who won the toss, opted to field against Hyderabad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top highlights of last night's MI vs SRH match SRH gave a target of 173 for eight to Mumbai. Opener Travis Head top-scored for SRH with 48 off 30 balls while skipper Pat Cummins made a rearguard 35 not out off 17 balls. Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla's three-wicket hauls restricted SRH at 173/8.

Also Read: Today's IPL Match: DC vs RR – who’ll win Delhi vs Rajasthan clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more Head and Abhishek Sharma who were the openers played a 56-run partnership, however, it was shortlived as MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah made the first breakthrough of the game after he dismissed Sharma. After losing some early wickets of Mayank Agarwal and Nitish Kumar Reddy, the Sunrisers must have thought Heinrich Klaasen would take care of the middle order but he too was dismissed at 2 off 4 balls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: IPL playoff scenario: Can KL Rahul's LSG still qualify after 98-run defeat against KKR? Here's what they must do Coming to MI's innings, Suryakumar played an unbeaten 102-run knock from 51 balls at a strike rate of 200 wherein he hit 12 fours and 6 sixes. His stupendous knock helped MI clinch a seven-wicket win over the Hyderbad-based franchise at the Wankhede Stadium. Apart from him, none of the batters could make an impact in the game. Openers Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma scored 9 off 7 balls and 4 off 5 balls respectively. Naman Dhir was dismissed at 0 off 9 balls. Tilak Varma too remained not out at 37 off 32 balls.

Suryakumar was awarded Player of the Match and skipper Hardik Pandya praised him and said, “SKY was unbelievable." "More than him getting runs, him putting so much pressure on bowlers that even other batters get loose balls. He breaks you. Lucky to have him in my team." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: 'Where is MS Dhoni?' Irfan Pathan asks Thala to 'take responsibility' as ex-CSK captain comes to bat at 9 against Punjab Speaking after the match, Suryakumar Yadav said that he had done this after a long time. "I have done this after a long time. I fielded for 20 overs and batted for 18 overs, only tired (nothing else to worry about.) I feel it was the need of the hour for me. I went out to bat, needed someone to bat till the end. When the ball stopped seaming, I played all my shots that I practice in the nets. I feel the intent would have been the same, I would have definitely played in the same pattern," Suryakumar said as quoted by ANI.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!