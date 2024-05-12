Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's MI vs KKR match

Who won yesterday's IPL match: Kolkata Knigt Riders qualified for the IPL 2024 Playoffs with a 18 run win against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

Who won yesterday IPL match? Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Mumbai Indians by 18 runs at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. The win saw the Shreyas Iyer-led side cross the 18-point threshold in the points table, making them the first team to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top highlights of MI vs KKR clash: The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians was reduced to 16 overs due to rain. Hardik Pandya won the toss and invited KKR to bat first on their home ground.

The established batting pair of Phil Salt and Sunil Narine opened the innings for KKR. The purple team looked in trouble in the powerplay after losing the openers in the first 2 overs and then skipper Shreyas Iyer in the 5th over. However, Venkatesh Iyer (42 off 21 balls) and Nitish Rana (33 off 23 balls) provided some much-needed stability to the KKR innings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Iyer was then dismissed in the 9th over of the match, trying to take the attack to the experienced Piyush Chawla, only to hit the ball straight into the hands of Suryakumar Yadav near the boundary rope. Later, some useful knocks from Andre Russel (24 off 14 balls), Rinku Singh (20 off 12 balls) and Ramandeep Singh (17 off 8 balls) helped KKR reach a total of 157/7 in their 20 overs.

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan gave Mumbai Indians a solid start in the first 6 overs, scoring over 10 an over without losing a wicket. But soon after the powerplay, Kishan (40 off 22 balls) was dismissed trying to slog a delivery from Sunil Narine and former skipper Rohit Sharma followed in the next over.

MI's power-hitters Suryakumar Yadav, Hardiki and Tim David didn't have a great outing on Saturday as they failed to make an impact on the game and were dismissed for 11, 2 and 0 respectively. Nehal Wadhera (3 off 3 balls) was unlucky to be run out by Mitchell Starc in the 14th over of the match. Tilak Varma (32 off 17 balls) and Naman Dhir (17 off 6 balls) gave MI a fighting chance, but the 22 runs in the last over proved too much for the MI batsmen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

