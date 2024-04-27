Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's PBKS vs KKR match
Who won yesterday IPL match? Punjab Kings stunned Kolkata Knight Riders with a historic run chase in the IPL match at Eden Gardens.
Who won yesterday IPL match? The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clashed against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 26. The PBKS stand-in captain Sam Curran won the toss and opted to field against KKR.
