Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's PBKS vs KKR match

Who won yesterday IPL match? The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clashed against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 26. The PBKS stand-in captain Sam Curran won the toss and opted to field against KKR. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The PBKS vs KKR match rewrote the history of men's T20 cricket by producing a chase that comes once in a blue moon. Sixes too were a consistent feature for both PBKS and KKR throughout the match. The match witnessed 523 runs and an all-time IPL record sixes of 42.

Also Read: IPL Match today: DC vs MI; who’ll win Delhi vs Mumbai clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more During the match, KKR's Sunil Narine and Phil Salt showcased an impressive opening partnership which set the tone as the team posted an imposing 261 for six. Narine hit nine fours and four sixes in his 32-ball innings of 71. This was Narine's third fifty-plus score of the season, having previously scored 85 against Delhi Capitals and 109 against Rajasthan Royals. With his performance in yesterday's match, Narine now occupies the second spot in the race for the 'Orange Cap' for leading run-scorers. He has accumulated a total of 357 runs from eight matches, trailing Virat Kohli by just 73 runs (Kohli has scored 430 runs). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Orange cap IPL 2024: Sunil Narine promoted to second rank on highest-run scorer list. Check Top 10 highest scorers Salt on the other hand was at his explosive best and scored his third fifty of the season in his 37-ball 75. He scored six fours and half a dozen sixes. Apart from them, other players including Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, and Ramandeep Singh scored 39, 24, 28, 5, and 6 respectively.

Also Read: DC vs MI IPL 2024: Sourav Ganguly shares massive update ahead of BIG clash, Delhi Capitals to play without… During PBKS's batting, led by Jonny Bairstow remarkable century, the Punjab Kings achieved a new world record for the highest successful run chase in T20 cricket history. They chased down KKR's target of 262 runs with eight wickets to spare.

Also Read: Today's IPL Match: LSG vs RR; who’ll win Lucknow vs Rajasthan clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more Punjab King's batters rained sixes, and 24 of the sixes were overhauled in 18.4 overs. Shashank Singh blasted eight sixes, only one less than Bairstow's nine. Bairstow scored an unbeaten 108 off 48 balls which was well supported by Shashank Singh's 68 not out off 28 balls and pint-sized Prabhsimran Singh's punchy 54 off just 20 balls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

