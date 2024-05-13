Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's RCB vs DC match
Who won yesterday IPL match? RCB's Rajat Patidar scored a half-century while Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis contributed. DC's innings lacked impactful performances except for Axar Patel.
Who won yesterday IPL match? The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clashed against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 12. After skipper Rishabh Pant was suspended for one match, Axar Patel led the team in the 62nd IPL match played yesterday. DC won the toss and decided to bowl against Faf du Plessis' RCB.