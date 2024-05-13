Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's RCB vs DC match

Who won yesterday IPL match? The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clashed against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 12. After skipper Rishabh Pant was suspended for one match, Axar Patel led the team in the 62nd IPL match played yesterday. DC won the toss and decided to bowl against Faf du Plessis' RCB.

Top highlights of last night's RCB vs DC match

RCB's Rajat Patidar scored an impressive half-century which powered the side to score 187/9 on May 12. Patidar scored 52 off 32 balls with 3 fours and 3 sixes. Openers Virat Kohli and Captain Faf du Plessis managed to score 27 off 13 balls and 6 off 7 balls respectively. Other players like Will Jacks scored 41 off 29 balls, Cameron Green remained unbeaten at 32 off 24 balls. Apart from these players, none of them could make an impressive run in the game. Mahipal Lomror was dismissed at 13, Dinesh Karthik at 0, Swapnil Singh at 0, Karn Sharma at 6 while Mohammed Siraj too was dismissed at 0.

During Delhi Capitals' innings, apart from Axar Patel, none of the players could make an impact in the game. Patel scored 57 off 39 balls with 5 fours and 3 sixes. Speaking of openers, David Warner and Jake Fraser-McGurk were able to score 1 off 2 balls and 21 off 8 balls respectively. Apart from them, other players including Abhishek Porel scored 2, Shai Hope was dismissed at 29 off 23 balls, Kumar Kushagra was dismissed at 2. Tristan Stubbs scored 3 off 4 balls, Rashik Salam scored 10 off 12 balls, Kuldeep Yadav scored 6 off 10 balls, Mukesh Kumar scored 3 off 7 balls while Ishant Sharma was dismissed at 0. The DC fell short of 47 runs to complete the given target. RCB's Yash Dayal took 3 wickets, followed by Lockie Ferguson with 2 wickets, while Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Cameron Green took 1 wicket each.

After yesterday's match, Bengaluru, who moved to fifth, have mounted a late charge to make the play-offs but will need to win their last league match and other results to go in their favour to be in the top four, Delhi on the other hand, slipped to sixth with 12 points. Though Bengaluru too also have also 12 points from 13 matches, but they boast a better run-rate.

