Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's RCB vs GT match
RCB skipper and former South African batter Faf Du Plessis also completed 10,000 runs in T20 cricket, becoming the 14th player to do so.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faced off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to bowl first against GT.