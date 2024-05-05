Who won yesterday IPL match? The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faced off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to bowl first against GT.

While speaking at the toss, Faf expressed confidence in the team's batting ability and said, "We are going to chase. The conversation has been good. To make that shift from the beginning, that's pleasing. From a batting perspective, we have found our mojo. The guys can come in and bat freely. Same team."

During the Titans' innings, the team managed to score 147 in 19.3 overs. None of the players could make an impact in the game. Openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill were dismissed at 1 and 2 runs respectively. Sai Sudarshan was out on 6 off 14 balls. Players including Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, and Rahul Tewatia did manage to score 37 off 24 balls, 30 off 20 balls and 25 off 21 balls respectively. Other players like Rashid Khan scored 18, Vijay Shankar scored 10, Manav Suthar scored 1 and Mohit was dismissed at 0.

Speaking of RCB's innings, they seemed to be heading towards self-destruction halfway through. However, a spectacular fifty by captain Faf propelled them to a four-wicket victory over GT. Du Plessis scored 64 off 23 balls with 10 fours and 3 sixes while Virat Kohli scored 42 off 27 balls with 2 fours and 4 sixes. They both added 92 runs in just 35 balls for the opening wicket. Moreover, RCB skipper and former South African batter Faf Du Plessis also completed 10,000 runs in T20 cricket, becoming the 14th player to do so. In 369 games, Du Plessis has scored 10,039 runs at an average of 32.27, with five centuries and 67 fifties. His best score is 120*.

Apart from them, none of the players could put forward an impressive game. Will Jacks was dismissed at 1, Rajat Patidhar scored 2 off 3 balls, Glenn Maxwell scored 4 off 3 balls and Cameron Green was dismissed at 1. In the end, Dinesh Karthik and Swapnil Singh were unbeaten at 21 off 12 balls and 15 off 9 balls respectively.

Following yesterday's match, RCB climbed to seventh place in the points table with four wins and seven losses, accumulating eight points. Meanwhile, GT has dropped to the ninth spot with the same number of points.

(With inputs from agencies)

