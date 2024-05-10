Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's RCB vs PBKS
Who won yesterday IPL match? In IPL match between RCB and PBKS, RCB set a target of 241 with Kohli's 92. PBKS managed 181 runs, Rilee Rossouw scored 61. RCB won by 60 runs, now 7th in the points table.
Who won yesterday IPL match? The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clashed against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on May 9. PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl first against the RCB.