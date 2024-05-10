Who won yesterday IPL match? The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clashed against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on May 9. PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl first against the RCB.

Here are the top highlights of last night's RCB vs PBKS IPL match

The RCB batters displayed a stupendous performance in Dharamsala and gave a solid target of 241 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli's 92 off 47 balls kept the game in solid form. The Orange Cap-holder hit 7 fours and 6 sixes, however, in the 18th over, Kohli was dismissed by PBKS's Arshdeep Singh.

Captain Faf du Plessis could not make an impact in the game and was dismissed at 9 runs off 7 balls. Apart from Kohli, Rajat Patidar played a magnificent 55 off 23 balls with 3 fours and 6 sixes at a strike rate of 239.13. Other players including Will Jacks scored 12 off 7 balls, Cameron Green (46 off 27 balls), Dinesh Karthik (18 off 7 balls), Mahipal Singh was dismissed at 0 while Swpnil Singh remained not out at 1.

Speaking of PBKS' innings, the RCB bowlers delivered a brilliant performance to bundle out Punjab for just 181 runs and secure a 60-run win yesterday. Mohammed Siraj took 3 wickets while Swapnil Singh, Kockie Ferguson, Karn Sharma took 2 wickets each. Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Jonny Bairstow could not make an impact as they managed to score 6 off 4 balls and 27 off 16 balls respectively. Rilee Rossouw played an impressive game for the PBKS with 61 off 27 balls with 9 fours and 3 sixes. Apart from him, Shashank Singh scored 37 off 19 balls while Sam Curran scored 22 off 16 balls. None of the other players could manage to score good runs, Jitesh Sharma was dismissed at 5, Liam Liingstone scored 0, Ashutosh Sharma scored 8, Harshal Patel (0), Arshdeep Singh (4) while Rahul Chahar remained not out at 5.

After yesterday's match, RCB was placed in the seventh spot with five wins and seven losses, with 10 points. PBKS is in ninth place, with four wins and eight losses, a total of eight points. Punjab is out of the tournament.

