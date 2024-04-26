Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's RCB vs SRH match
Royal Challengers Bengaluru convincingly defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday owing to some convincing performances by Virat Kohli and Rajast Patidar with the bat and Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal with the ball.
Who won yesterday IPL match? Faf Du Plessis led Royal Challengers finally clinched their second win of the season on Thursday by convincingly defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
