Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's RCB vs SRH match

Who won yesterday IPL match? Faf Du Plessis led Royal Challengers finally clinched their second win of the season on Thursday by convincingly defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

RCB vs SRH: Top highlights

The settled opening pair of Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis opened the batting for the Royals in Hyderabad on Thursday. Skipper Faf Du Plessis (25 off 12 balls) made an explosive start to the RCB innings before being dismissed in the 4th over of the innings when he attempted to hit a short and wide delivery from T Natarajan but could only send it to Aiden Markram inside the 30-yard circle. Meanwhile, young England opener Will Jacks couldn't make an impression in the match as he completely misjudged a straight delivery from Mayank Markande and was dismissed for a score of 6.

Later on, Virat Kohli continued to be a stabilising force in the RCB line-up, while Rajat Patidar (50 off 20 balls) provided the much-needed impetus to the RCB innings and set the Bengaluru-based franchise on the path to a 200-run total. However, RCB seemed to lose momentum after the quick wickets of Rajat Patidar (13th over) and Virat Kohi (15th over), but an impressive innings from Cameron Green (37 off 20 balls) helped RCB eventually post a total of 206/7.

In reply, the explosive opening pair of Aiden Markram and Abhishek Sharma opened the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Head, however, was dismissed in the first over of the innings when he attempted to slog a flighted delivery from Will Jacks, only to see it go straight into the hands of Karn Shama. 23-year-old Abhishek Sharma (31 off 13 balls) made an explosive start to the SRH innings, but his stint was short-lived as the left-hander was dismissed in the fourth over of the match after hitting a ball straight into the air that was safely caught by wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. Other than that, no other SRH batsman except Shahbaz Ahmed (40 off 37 balls) and skipper Pat Cummins (31 off 15 balls) could make an impression in the game as SRH were eventually bowled out for 35 runs on their home ground.

