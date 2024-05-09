Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's SRH vs LSG

Blazing fifties by Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to a 10-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SRH bowlers started brilliantly before losing the plot as Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran joined hands to guide LSG to a competitive 165 for four on a sluggish pitch in an Indian Premier League match.

Top highlights of last night's SRH vs LSG -Head (89 not out, 30b) and Abhishek (75 not out, 28b) pummelled LSG bowlers for their stand for the opening wicket, and raced past the target of 166 in just 9.4 overs. Earlier, Ayush Badoni's unbeaten fifty carried LSG to 165 for four on a slow pitch.

-For the Super Giants, Badoni (55 not out) and Pooran (48 not out) played handy knocks. Pooran and Badoni added 99 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket for SRH. For SRH, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most successful bowler (2/12). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Electing to bat, LSG were in all sorts of trouble at 66 for 4 in 11.2 overs before Badoni (55 not out off 30 balls) and Pooran (48 not out off 25 balls) stitched crucial 95-runs off 55 balls for the unbeaten fifth-wicket stand.

-The visitors lost Quinton de Kock, who replaced an injured Mohsin Khan, failed to deliver, caught brilliantly by Nitish Kumar Reddy at deep backward square-leg off Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/12) in the third over. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-The pitch also didn't help LSG's cause as the ball was a bit slow and was stopping, as their batters found it difficult to find timing. While skipper KL Rahul (29) held one end up, Krunal Pandya (24) took it on himself to up the ante.

-SRH were brilliant on the field as Cummins' direct throw from mid-on sent Krunal packing soon when the batter went for a quick single single. Badoni pressed the feet on accelerator soon with three boundaries of left-arm pacer Natarajan's 14th over which yielded 17 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-The Lucknow side finally got going as Pooran and Badoni struck a six and a four to accumulate 12 runs off the 15th over bowled by leg-spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

