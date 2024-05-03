Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's SRH vs RR match

Who won yesterday IPL match? Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clashed against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. SRH Skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat against RR. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top highlights of last night's SRH vs RR match: SRH gave a target of 201 runs to RR. Opener Travis Head scored 58 off 44 balls with 6 fours and 3 sixes while Abhishek Sharma managed to score 12 off 10 balls. Other players who made an impact in their innings are Nitish Kumar Reddy and Henrich Klaasen who scored an unbeaten 76 off 42 balls and 42 off 19 balls respectively and powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to score 201 for three.

Coming to RR's innings, SRH's Bhuvneshwar Kumar held on to his nerves to seal a 1-run win for the team against Royals. Jos Buttler was the first to fall for a golden duck and three balls later, Bhuvneshwar produced a delightful inswinging delivery to castle skipper Sanju Samson for a three-ball duck. The game finally was seen coming on track after a 134-run partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag. It looked like they almost took the game away from SRH. Jaiswal scored 67 off 40 balls with 7 fours and 2 sixes, while Parag scored 77 off 49 balls with 8 fours and 4 sixes. However, after they were dismissed none of the players could make an impact. Shimon Hetmyer scored 13 off 9 balls, Rovman Powell scored 27 off 15 balls, Dhruv Jurel scored 1 off 3 balls while R Ashwin remained not out at 2 off 2 balls, making the total score of 200.

After yesteday's match, with two points in their kitty, SRH leapfrogged Chennai Super Kings and moved to the fourth spot with 12 points in 10 matches in the points table, however, despite loss, RR remained at the top spot with 16 points.

Travis Head on SRH's 1-run triumph After the game, Head said, “It's a good win, it's probably one that we didn't expect at the end there. Cummins and Bhuvi showed their class at the end and got us a nice win. We've been playing well, we've had a couple of losses, nice for the energy." He also hailed the all-rounder Nitish Reddy for his effortless knock.

"Nitish played out of his skin again. He's had a couple of innings now where he's stepped up, which made it look really easy. It was a tough pitch. I felt we had heaps but that's T20 crickets, it comes down to the wire most times. Always nice to win in front of your home fans," Head added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

