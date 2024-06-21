Who won yesterday's India vs Afghanistan match? Top highlights of last night's T20 WC 2024 clash
IND vs AFG T20 World Cup: Team India inched one step closer to ending the over 10 year wait for an ICC trophy with a 47 run victory against the West Indies at Barbados on Thursday.
Who won yesterday's India vs Afghanistan match? Rohit Sharma led team India continued their victory run in this edition of the T20 World Cup as they comfortably defeated Afghanistan by 47 runs at the Kensington Oval stadium in Barbados on Thursday.