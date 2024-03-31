Who won yesterday's IPL Match? Check the top moments from Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings clash
Who won yesterday's IPL Match?: Lucknow Super Giants handed a convincing 21 run defeat to the Punjab Kings to get their first win of the IPL 2024.
Who won yesterday's IPL Match?: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants defeated Punjab Kings by 21 runs on Saturday thanks to some brilliant efforts from Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya and Nicolas Pooran with the bat and pacers Mohsin Khan and Mayank Yadav with the ball. It was Lucknow's first win of the season while Punjab Kings lost their second match in a row after winning their first.