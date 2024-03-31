Who won yesterday's IPL Match?: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants defeated Punjab Kings by 21 runs on Saturday thanks to some brilliant efforts from Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya and Nicolas Pooran with the bat and pacers Mohsin Khan and Mayank Yadav with the ball. It was Lucknow's first win of the season while Punjab Kings lost their second match in a row after winning their first. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LSG vs PBKS: Top moments from 1st innings Playing on their home ground at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow, LSG won the toss and elected to bat first. The experienced opening pair of KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock took on the Punjab pacers right from the start, batting at a run rate of almost 9 an over until Rahul was dismissed by Arshdeep Singh on 15, the veteran batsman attempting to glide a delivery to the off side only to be dismissed by a brilliant catch at point by Jonny Bairstow. Devdutt Paddikal (9) soon followed, attempting to smash a delivery from Sam Curran in the final over of the powerplay, only to be caught by Shikhar Dhawan standing on the edge of the 30-yard circle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Marcus Stoinis and de Kock put together a partnership for the next couple of overs before the Australian was bowled by Rahul Chahar in the ninth over. Chahar, however, had a forgettable outing on Saturday as he was taken to the cleaners by Nicolas Pooran in the next over and eventually conceded 42 runs in his 3 overs at an economy rate of 14.

Meanwhile, another partnership brewed between de Kock and Nicolas Pooran, with the South African also reaching his 21st IPL fifty off just 34 deliveries. Shortly after reaching the landmark, however, de Kock was dismissed on 54 when he attempted to pull a delivery from Arshdeep Singh, only for it to land safely in the hands of wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Undeterred by his partner's departure, Pooran continued the carnage for another couple of overs before he was finally dismissed by Kagison Rabada on 42. Pooran attempted to slog a delivery to the on-side, only for the ball to take the inside of his bat and crash straight into the stumps.

Krunal Pandya provided the much-needed finishing touch to the LSG innings, taking his franchise from 148/5 at one stage to a mammoth total of 199/5 at the end of 20 overs. Pandya remained unbeaten on 43, which included a mixture of 4 boundaries and 2 sixes. Sam Curran, however, remained the pick of the Punjab Kings bowlers, taking 3 wickets for 28 runs at an economy rate of 7.

LSG vs PBKS: Top moments from 2nd innings Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow provided a solid start to the Punjab Kings innings, putting on around 60 runs in the first 6 overs of the match. Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings captain also reached his 51st half-century in Lucknow, reaching the landmark in just 32 deliveries coming of the last ball of the 8th over. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The duo of Bairstow and Dhawan remained at the crease for a long time before the pressure of the run-rate finally got to the English batsman and he decided to take on debutant pacer Mayank Yadav, pulling a delivery to the on-side that found its way safely into the hands of Marcus Stonis.

Impact player Prabhsimran Singh made a valiant effort to take on the LSG bowlers for a couple of overs until a quick and short delivery from Mayank Yadav proved too much for the right-hander as he pulled the ball straight into the hands of Naveen ul Haq at mid-on. The 21-year-old pacer's was not done for the night, however, as he dismissed the dangerous Jitesh Sharma with another quick delivery on a shorter length. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab Kings' innings never recovered from that point and captain Shikhar Dhawan soon departed on 70 as the game swung in Lucknow's favour. Liam Livingstone produced some fireworks in the final over of the match against Naveen ul Haq, but the Englishman's aggressive shotplay only helped to reduce the margin of defeat rather than secure victory for his side.

